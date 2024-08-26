Close
Election 2024 Latest: Harris and Trump campaigns tussle over muting microphones at upcoming debate

Aug 26, 2024, 9:32 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an ev...

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. The former president on Sunday suggested he might not show up for the ABC-hosted debate.

Trump on Monday zeroed in on Harris’ roles in foreign policy, tying her to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign said it has now raised $540 million and saw a surge of donations during the Democratic National Convention last week.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

In boosting clean energy in Minnesota, Walz lays foundation for climate influence if Harris wins

When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz strolled onstage to welcome a conference of clean power advocates to Minneapolis in May, he was quick to note that his state is now getting a little over half of its power from renewables. In the next breath, Walz said Minnesota would never get to 100% — a goal he helped set — without changing what he called “outdated” permitting laws.

“There are things we are doing that are too cumbersome, they don’t fit where we’re at, they add costs, and they make it more prohibitive to get where we need to go,” Walz told the industry group American Clean Power.

A few weeks later, he signed legislation to speed things up. Developers no longer have to demonstrate that a clean energy project — that is, solar and wind, storage and transmission projects — is needed as part of Minnesota’s energy system. And they no longer have to study alternative sites and transmission line routes — a requirement that had effectively doubled the possible opponents for a project.

Walz’s effort to resolve a major obstacle to the clean energy transition nationwide is getting new attention since he was tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate. His experience enacting such laws in Minnesota could position him as a leader on climate issues if Harris wins in November.

▶ Read more here.

Associated Press

Apparent cyberattack leaves Seattle airport facing major internet outages

SEATTLE (AP) — An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday as Port of Seattle officials worked to investigate the outages and restore full service. “We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” […]

4 minutes ago

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunda...

Associated Press

Death of woman on 1st day of Burning Man festival under investigation

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — Authorities said Monday that they are investigating the death of a woman at the counterculture festival known as Burning Man, which is held annually in the northern Nevada desert. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to a call about a woman found unresponsive around noon Sunday […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Brett McAlpin, one of six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to ...

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-deputy seeks shorter sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is seeking a shorter federal prison sentence for his part in the torture of two Black men, a case that drew condemnation from top U.S. law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland. Brett McAlpin is one of six white former law enforcement officers who pleaded […]

33 minutes ago

This Aug. 25, 2024 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ...

Associated Press

Hone swirls past Hawaii’s main islands after dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hone was swirling past Hawaii’s main islands on Monday, after it weakened to a tropical storm the day before, and blasted the Big Island with rain. Meanwhile, in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Hector gained strength, packing top sustained winds of 50 mph (about 80 kph). There were no coastal watches or […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man distraught over planned sale of late mother’s home fatally shoots 4 family members and himself

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday. Joseph DeLucia, Jr. and his family had gathered shortly before noon on Sunday in his mother’s home in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A play is signaled from the Washington sideline in the second half of an NCAA college footba...

Associated Press

‘Seismic’ or ‘absolutely horrible’? Helmet communication in major college football is here

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm looks forward to being that voice in his player’s ear – much like he enjoyed hearing one as an NFL quarterback in the late 1990s. Brohm just didn’t expect college football to take 30 years to follow suit with in-helmet communications. “The NFL has used them ever since I played, which […]

1 hour ago

