PHOENIX — Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a mobile home fire in Tempe on Sunday night, authorities said.

One residence at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline roads was engulfed in flames when responders from the Tempe fire and police departments arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other units.

One adult and one child were found dead inside.

In addition, two adults and a child were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was made available.

