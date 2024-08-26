2 people killed, 3 others critically injured in a mobile home fire in Tempe
Aug 26, 2024, 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:12 am
(Facebook File Photo/Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department)
PHOENIX — Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a mobile home fire in Tempe on Sunday night, authorities said.
One residence at a mobile home park near Kyrene and Baseline roads was engulfed in flames when responders from the Tempe fire and police departments arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other units.
One adult and one child were found dead inside.
In addition, two adults and a child were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was made available.
