ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix nears last year’s record of most days with temps of at least 110 degrees

Aug 26, 2024, 8:14 AM | Updated: 8:25 am

Monday could be 53rd day with temps of 110 degrees+ in Phoenix...

There were 52 days this year, through Aug. 25, with temperatures of at least 110 degrees in Phoenix. (File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is getting close to last year’s record-breaking total of days with temperatures of 110 degrees of more.

Last year, it reached at least 110 degrees on a record 55 days at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

So far this year, there have been 52 days with such high temps.

Monday is expected to be the 53rd day.

“We might see it as well tomorrow. So we could be tacking on a couple more days to the number of days of 110 or higher of the year,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Benedict told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday. “We’re only three days away from tying the record, which was set last year.”

Why Phoenix is seeing high temperatures of 110 degrees and above

It’s been a hot summer, with Phoenix’s hottest June ever and second-hottest July.

“We currently already have shattered the record for consecutive days of highs above 100,” Benedict said. “We have a record number of 90-degree lows, as well.”

Sunday was Phoenix’s 91st consecutive day of at least 100 degrees, the longest such streak in the city’s history. The previous record, set in 1993, was 76 days.

“There’s no stopping the 100-degree temperatures right now in the forecast,” Benedict said. “We’re getting closer and closer to 100 days of 100 degrees, which would be quite the headline.”

Whether the summer of 2024 turns out to be as hot as the previous summer remains to be seen, however.

How does this year’s heat compare to last year’s heat?

Phoenix broke 19 daily heat records in 2023, with 185 days of hitting at least 90 degrees and 133 days of at least 100 degrees.

There was also a record streak of 33 consecutive days with temperatures at 110 degrees or higher, which ended on July 31.

How’s the chance of rain looking in the Valley?

There is a chance for isolated storms in the metro Phoenix area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Tomorrow night, it’s looking like we could have a better push of some moisture, some outflows towards the Phoenix area in the evening and overnight hours,” Benedict said on Monday. “Our chances have gone up a little bit to about 15-25% chance Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for showers and storms.”

Phoenix is up to 0.74 inches for the monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30. Arizona’s largest city typically gets about 2-3 inches of monsoon rainfall per year. This year’s total is below that so far, but it nearly triples the record-low 2023 monsoon amount of just 0.15 inches.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

