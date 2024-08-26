Missing 77-year-old man last seen in Mesa subject of Silver Alert...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man last seen in Mesa

Aug 26, 2024, 5:45 AM | Updated: 7:19 am

DPS issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Tanchuk, who was last seen in Mesa, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a missing 77-year-old Mesa man.

Gregory Tanchuk was last seen on foot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at his at his care facility on Brown Road east of Country Club Drive, according to the alert.

Tanchuk has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, a black jacket, blue pants and white tennis shoes.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Tanchuk has a medical condition that can make him appear confused.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find Tanchuk is urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

