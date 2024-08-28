Close
Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old Mesa man found safe

Aug 27, 2024, 7:30 PM

Missing 77-year-old man last seen in Mesa subject of Silver Alert...

DPS canceled a Silver Alert for Gregory Tanchuk, who was found safe on on Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Mesa man after he was found safe on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

The alert was canceled when Tanchuk was found around 5:56 p.m in Phoenix.

Gregory Tanchuk had been missing since Sunday, around 4:30 p.m. when he was last seen on foot near his care facility, according to the alert.

Tanchuk has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

He has a medical condition that can make him appear confused.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 26, 2024.

