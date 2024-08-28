Silver Alert canceled after 77-year-old Mesa man found safe
Aug 27, 2024, 7:30 PM
(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Mesa man after he was found safe on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.
The alert was canceled when Tanchuk was found around 5:56 p.m in Phoenix.
Gregory Tanchuk had been missing since Sunday, around 4:30 p.m. when he was last seen on foot near his care facility, according to the alert.
Tanchuk has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
He has a medical condition that can make him appear confused.
This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 26, 2024.
