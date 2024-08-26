Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street quietly tips toward gains ahead of Nvidia earnings, inflation data

Aug 25, 2024, 9:25 PM

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Aug. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, ...

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Aug. 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street quietly tipped toward gains in premarket trading Monday at the start of a week featuring another full slate of corporate earnings and the government’s latest reading on inflation.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up less than 0.1% before the bell.

The biggest earnings report this week will come Wednesday from recent tech darling Nvidia, whose shares are up 161% so far this year even after a month-long swoon this summer.

Nvidia has been a big beneficiary of Wall Street’s mania around artificial intelligence, becoming one of the stock market’s most massive companies, with a total value topping $3 trillion. Real money has backed the rise, with tech companies furiously buying Nvidia’s chips to train their AI models.

When Nvidia reports its latest quarterly results, analysts will be looking for its revenue to have surged to $28.65 billion in the spring, up 112% from a year earlier. Critics say such stellar growth has set off too much euphoria among investors and raised concerns that Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks have grown too expensive.

Other companies reporting this week include Kohl’s, Chewy, Salesforce and Dollar General.

On Friday, the government serves up its latest inflation data, which comes within the Commerce Department’s consumer spending report. Federal Reserve officials, most notably Chair Jerome Powell, strongly hinted last week that it was time for the central bank to start cutting its benchmark lending rate with inflation seemingly under control.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board releases its consumer confidence index, a closely watched report because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

Elsewhere, in Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2%, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.5%.

Oil prices rose after Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah traded heavy fire on Sunday, triggering potential supply worries.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.08, or 2.8%, to $76.91 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $2.13 to $80.28 a barrel.

The Bank of Japan’s governor had hinted Friday that more hikes in Japanese interest rates may be coming if inflation stays on course to sustainably hit its 2% target. This was after the BOJ raised its key interest rate in late July to about 0.25% from a range of zero to about 0.1%, aiming to curb the yen’s slide against the dollar. He also mentioned the bank was closely monitoring recent gyrations in stock prices and currencies.

The dollar slipped to 144.13 yen in Monday trading.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7% and ended at 38,110.22 in response to the stronger yen.

The People’s Bank of China maintained its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate at 2.30% on Monday, after cutting it by 20 basis points in July. This was delayed from its usual mid-month schedule as part of the central bank’s plan to overhaul its policy rate system and reduce the role of the MLF rate in favor of using short-term rates to guide the markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.1% to 17,798.73 while the Shanghai Composite index rose less than 0.1% to 2,855.52.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,084.50. South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.1% lower at 2,698.01.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.81% up a tick from Friday’s 3.80%. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more closely with expectations for action by the Fed, was unchanged at 3.91%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 5,634.61 and pulled within 0.6% of its all-time high set last month. The benchmark index has clawed back virtually all of its losses from a brief but scary summertime swoon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 41,175.08, crossing the 41,000 level for the first time since it set its own record in July, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5% to 17,877.79.

The big gains to close the week came after the Fed’s Powell said the time had come to lower the main interest rate from a two-decade high.

United States News

FILE - Vehicles move slowly in south-bound lanes, left, of Interstate Route 93, in Boston, on July ...

Associated Press

Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient

Many children have gone back to school in the U.S., and the days are getting shorter, but there is still one more excuse to use the swimsuits and beach towels before packing them up: Labor Day. Airports, highways, beaches and theme parks are expected to be packed for the long holiday weekend as a lot […]

1 hour ago

Captain Jason Bussert demonstrates Draft One, an AI powered software that creates police reports fr...

Associated Press

Police officers are starting to use AI chatbots to write crime reports. Will they hold up in court?

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A body camera captured every word and bark uttered as police Sgt. Matt Gilmore and his K-9 dog, Gunner, searched for a group of suspects for nearly an hour. Normally, the Oklahoma City police sergeant would grab his laptop and spend another 30 to 45 minutes writing up a report about […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on stage during the Dem...

Associated Press

She’s the sitting vice president. She’s the candidate of change. How Harris is having it both ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s also the presidential candidate of just five weeks promising a “new way forward.” Kamala Harris is having it both ways as she hits the campaign trail after the Democratic National Convention, taking credit for parts of President […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief a...

Associated Press

Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then published a children’s book about coping with grief is set to appear in court Monday for the start of a multiday hearing that will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial. Kouri Richins, […]

7 hours ago

The exterior of the Merrimack County Superior Courthouse in Concord, N.H., is seen Friday, Aug. 23,...

Associated Press

First criminal trial arising from New Hampshire youth detention center abuse scandal starts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first criminal trial arising from a five-year investigation into allegations of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center starts Monday, though the case involves a different state-run facility. Victor Malavet, 62, of Gilford, is one of nine former state workers charged in connection with the attorney general’s broad criminal probe […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan

Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan. The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. “I have directed state agencies to […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Stock market today: Wall Street quietly tips toward gains ahead of Nvidia earnings, inflation data