Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death

Aug 25, 2024, 10:21 PM

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief a...

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, looks on during a hearing, May 15, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then published a children’s book about coping with grief is set to appear in court Monday for the start of a multiday hearing that will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial.

Kouri Richins, 34, faces several felony charges for allegedly killing her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022 at their home in a small mountain town near Park City. Prosecutors say she slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a Moscow mule cocktail that Eric Richins, 39, drank.

Additional charges filed in March accuse her of an earlier attempt to kill him with a spiked sandwich on Valentine’s Day. She has been adamant in maintaining her innocence.

Utah state Judge Richard Mrazik had delayed the hearing in May after prosecutors said they would need three consecutive days to present their evidence. The case was further slowed when Kouri Richins’ team of private attorneys withdrew from representing her. Mrazik determined she was unable to continue paying for private representation, and he appointed public defenders Wendy Lewis and Kathy Nester to take over her case.

In the months leading up to her arrest in May 2023, the mother of three self-published the children’s book “Are You with Me?” about a father with angel wings watching over his young son after passing away. The book could play a key role for prosecutors in framing Eric Richins’ death as a calculated killing with an elaborate cover-up attempt. Prosecutors have accused Kouri Richins of making secret financial arrangements and buying the illegal drug as her husband began to harbor suspicions about her.

Both the defense and prosecution plan to call on witnesses and introduce evidence to help shape their narratives in the case. Mrazik is expected to decide after the hearing whether the state has presented sufficient evidence to go forward with a trial.

Among the witnesses who could be called are relatives of the defendant and her late husband, a housekeeper who claims to have sold Kouri Richins the drugs, and friends of Eric Richins who have recounted phone conversations from the day prosecutors say he was first poisoned by his wife of nine years.

Kouri Richins’ former lead defense attorney, Skye Lazaro, had argued the housekeeper had motivation to lie as she sought leniency in the face of drug charges, and that Eric Richins’ sisters had a clear bias against her client amid a battle over his estate and a concurrent assault case.

A petition filed by his sister, Katie Richins, alleges Kouri Richins had financial motives for killing her husband as prosecutors say she had opened life insurance policies totaling nearly $2 million without his knowledge and mistakenly believed she would inherit his estate under terms of their prenuptial agreement.

In May, Kouri Richins was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of assaulting her other sister-in-law shortly after her husband’s death. Amy Richins told the judge that Kouri Richins had punched her in the face during an argument over access to her brother’s safe.

In addition to aggravated murder, assault and drug charges, Kouri Richins has been charged with mortgage fraud, forgery and insurance fraud for allegedly forging loan applications and fraudulently claiming insurance benefits after her husband’s death.

United States News

The exterior of the Merrimack County Superior Courthouse in Concord, N.H., is seen Friday, Aug. 23,...

Associated Press

First criminal trial arising from New Hampshire youth detention center abuse scandal starts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first criminal trial arising from a five-year investigation into allegations of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center starts Monday, though the case involves a different state-run facility. Victor Malavet, 62, of Gilford, is one of nine former state workers charged in connection with the attorney general’s broad criminal probe […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan

Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan. The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. “I have directed state agencies to […]

41 minutes ago

Robert Telles addresses the jury during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vega...

Associated Press

Closings set in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury that heard a former Las Vegas-area Democratic politician insist that evidence including DNA tying him to the killing of an investigative journalist was tainted, planted or wrong — and that he was the victim of a massive conspiracy — will hear closing trial arguments Monday. Robert Telles won’t return […]

1 hour ago

Ellen Lo Hoffman, the co-founder of Soul Reparations, a nonprofit providing free spiritual support ...

Associated Press

How women of color with Christian and progressive values are keeping the faith — outside churches

Brandi Brown has yet to find a Black church near her Southern California home that feels right for her. So when she wants to talk about God, she relies on someone over a thousand miles (1,600 kilometers) away. Like her, Ellen Lo Hoffman, who lives just outside Seattle and is Chinese American, is a progressive […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yo...

Associated Press

US national parks are receiving record-high gift of $100M

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The official nonprofit organization of the National Park Service is set to receive the largest grant in its history, a $100 million gift the fundraising group described as transformative for the country’s national parks. The National Park Foundation, which Congress created in the 1960s to support national parks, will receive the […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at the D...

Associated Press

Trump is expected to tie Harris to chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal in speech to National Guard

In a speech Monday to National Guard soldiers in Michigan, former President Donald Trump is expected to promote his foreign policy record and tie Vice President Kamala Harris to one of the Biden administration’s lowest points: the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The speech coincides with the third anniversary of the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death