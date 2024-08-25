Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Mesa

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in jail after a fatal shooting in Mesa early on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call near Mesa Drive and Main Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, the Mesa Police Department said.

They found a man who the caller believed was having a seizure. After the fire department arrived and began treating the man, they discovered a gunshot wound on the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification will happen after next of kin is notified.

The suspect, 39-year-old Antonio Marquez-Mora, left the scene, however, officers found him in a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

After Marquez-Mora was located and interviewed by police, he was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.