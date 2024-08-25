Close
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Mesa

Aug 25, 2024

Antonio Marquez-Mora is accused of fatally shooting a man in Mesa on Aug. 24, 2024. (Maricopa Count...

Antonio Marquez-Mora is accused of fatally shooting a man in Mesa on Aug. 24, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in jail after a fatal shooting in Mesa early on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to an “unknown trouble” call near Mesa Drive and Main Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, the Mesa Police Department said.

They found a man who the caller believed was having a seizure. After the fire department arrived and began treating the man, they discovered a gunshot wound on the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification will happen after next of kin is notified.

The suspect, 39-year-old Antonio Marquez-Mora, left the scene, however, officers found him in a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

After Marquez-Mora was located and interviewed by police, he was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

