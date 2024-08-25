Close
Famed Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster is shut down after mid-ride malfunction

Aug 25, 2024, 11:05 AM

FILE - People ride the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, April 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough ...

FILE - People ride the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, April 9, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster in New York City was shut down indefinitely after coming to a stop mid-ride this week.

The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park was on its ascent on Thursday when ride operators took it out of service due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. The operator stopped the ride and several people were removed from the roller coaster without injury, according to New York City’s Department of Buildings.

Video posted on social media shows a person being carefully escorted down the tracks.

Inspectors with the buildings department were at the scene Friday and issued the owners of Luna Park violations for the damaged equipment and for failure to immediately notify the department about the incident.

A posting on Luna Park’s website Sunday said the Cyclone will reopen when the repair is complete and the ride passes inspection.

“At Luna Park in Coney Island, safety is our number one priority and ride maintenance, and thorough testing happens daily before Luna Park opens and throughout the day as necessary,” the statement read. “The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old roller coaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily.”

