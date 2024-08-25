Close
Alabama high school football player dies after suffering injury during game

Aug 25, 2024, 8:21 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school football player died Saturday, a day after he was critically injured during a game.

Morgan Academy quarterback Caden Tellier was hurt following a tackle in the third quarter of the school’s game Friday night against Southern Academy in Selma, headmaster Bryan Oliver told Al.com. Tellier, a 16-year-old junior, suffered a brain injury and was flown to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital Friday night, Oliver said.

Tellier’s family announced his death on social media, Al.com reported.

“Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers, and we covet them for the hard days ahead,” their statement said. “Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing.”

Oliver confirmed to the news website that Tellier was an organ donor.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family,” Oliver wrote Saturday night in a statement on the school’s Facebook page. “Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

The school is canceling all sports activities for the coming week, including this Friday’s scheduled football game at Wilcox Academy, Oliver said.

