PHOENIX — Tonto National Forest officials have lifted stage 1 fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower fire danger.

Officials implemented the restrictions to decrease the risk of wildfires, according to a news release.

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, officials still recommend park visitors continue to take precautions.

“While we are happy to see a decrease in fire danger, temperatures are still forecasted to be around 100 degrees for the next couple of weeks,” Fire Staff Officer Andy Mandell said in the release.

“With recreational target shooting and campfire restrictions being lifted, visitors are urged to shoot responsibly in areas free of vegetation and be especially vigilant about practicing campfire safety.”

The decision was coordinated with local and other federal land management agencies in Arizona.

Tips on how to put out a campfire

Officials recommend to never leave a campfire unattended and when it’s time to put the fire out, dump lots of water on it, stir it with a shovel and then dump more water on it.

Make sure it’s cold before leaving the campsite and if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

More information on campfire safety is online.

