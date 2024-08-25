Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tonto National Forest lifts fire restrictions following monsoon weather

Aug 24, 2024, 9:00 PM

Tonto National Forest officials have lifted fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower ...

Tonto National Forest officials have lifted fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower fire danger. (Tonto National Forest Facebook photo)

(Tonto National Forest Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Tonto National Forest officials have lifted stage 1 fire restrictions due to recent monsoon rain and lower fire danger.

Officials implemented the restrictions to decrease the risk of wildfires, according to a news release.

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, officials still recommend park visitors continue to take precautions.

RELATED STORIES

“While we are happy to see a decrease in fire danger, temperatures are still forecasted to be around 100 degrees for the next couple of weeks,” Fire Staff Officer Andy Mandell said in the release.

“With recreational target shooting and campfire restrictions being lifted, visitors are urged to shoot responsibly in areas free of vegetation and be especially vigilant about practicing campfire safety.”

The decision was coordinated with local and other federal land management agencies in Arizona.

Tips on how to put out a campfire

Officials recommend to never leave a campfire unattended and when it’s time to put the fire out, dump lots of water on it, stir it with a shovel and then dump more water on it.

Make sure it’s cold before leaving the campsite and if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

More information on campfire safety is online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Blurry file photo of a Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at night. One man was killed and another w...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix

One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.

4 hours ago

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have approved $2 million in funding to renovate Cartwrigh...

Bailey Leasure

Maricopa County approves $2 million funding for renovation of Cartwright School District gym

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have approved $2 million in funding to renovate the Cartwright School District gym.

5 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs deploys Arizona National Guard in response to Havasupai flooding

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

7 hours ago

Bark If You’re Dirty has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Pex...

KTAR.com

Valley pet stores settle federal sexual harassment complaint for $340,000

A local pet store with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

9 hours ago

Diana Moore was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. (Pexels...

KTAR.com

Mesa business owner sentenced to 5 years for health care fraud

A Mesa woman was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. She will also pay $21 million in restitution.

12 hours ago

Conceptual design of an office building....

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix developer buys Tempe infill site for next industrial park

A little over a month after acquiring an infill site in Tempe, Evergreen Devco Inc. is ready to start a wholesale conversion.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Tonto National Forest lifts fire restrictions following monsoon weather