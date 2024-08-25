Gin Blossoms to headline new music and food festival in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Late 80’s rock band and Arizona’s own Gin Blossoms will headline the new Sound Bites Music & Food Festival in Gilbert this fall.

The new festival will occur at Gilbert Regional Park on Oct. 12 and will run from 2-9 p.m.

Originally from Tempe, the Gin Blossoms gained fame with hits like “Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road” and “Found Out About You.” The band last played in Arizona at the Extra Innings Festival in March, according to Setlist.fm.

Other acts at the festival include High 90’s and The Black Moods.

How much are tickets for the Sound Bites Music & Food Festival?

Tickets for children under 12 years old are free. The cheapest tickets available for other attendees are $25 for general admission.

The Cabana package tickets are $800 and includes a cabana with a seated patio area, eight adult admission passes, two VIP parking passes and bar service.

What food will be at the Sound Bites Music & Food Festival?

In addition to the music acts at the festival, the festival will have a selection of food trucks serving BBQ, burgers, pretzels, tapas, ice cream and kettle corn.

Alcohol will be available at the festival for attendees 21 and over with a valid ID.

Parking will be available on-site and will open at 1:30 p.m. and must be paid with a credit or debit card.

More information on the festival is online.

