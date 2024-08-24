Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hundreds cruise Philadelphia streets in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

Aug 24, 2024, 3:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of undress cruised the streets of Philadelphia to cheers from onlookers Saturday evening in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

The annual ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.”

Organizers said the ride wasn’t limited only to bicycles but welcomed “all forms of human-powered transportation” such as rollerblades or skates, skateboards and scooters. They also point to a code of conduct that bars any kind of physical or sexual harassment.

The course changes each year but generally highlights city landmarks. This year, riders assembled in the city’s large Fairmount Park, some getting themselves adorned with body paint, before starting a 12-mile (19 kilometer) route down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, past historic City Hall to tony Rittenhouse Square and then into south Philadelphia before heading back north around the U.S. Mint and ending in a west Philadelphia park near Drexel University.

The ride used to be held in September, often in temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1 degrees Celsius), but enough of the naked riders mentioned feeling chilly that it was moved to August several years ago. The 2020 ride was called off because of the pandemic.

United States News

Associated Press

Crowd on hand for unveiling of John Lewis statue at spot where Confederate monument once stood

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A crowd was on hand at a city park in Georgia Saturday to witness the unveiling of a large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis that stands in the same spot as a contentious Confederate monument that was dismantled four years ago. The crowd that […]

5 hours ago

In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Wi...

Associated Press

NASA to keep 2 astronauts in space until February, will bring stranded astronauts back on SpaceX

NASA decided it’s too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth in Boeing’s troubled new capsule, and they'll have to wait until February.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Dr. Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. West Nile virus is […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance

A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night. They’re concerned about eastern equine encephalitis. State health officials announced last week a man in his 80s had caught the disease, the first […]

8 hours ago

Displaced Palestinians gather for food distribution in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, A...

Associated Press

Israeli evacuation orders cram Palestinians into shrinking ‘humanitarian zone’ where food is scarce

Successive evacuation orders have pressed thousands of Palestinians into an area that the Israeli military calls a “humanitarian zone.”

9 hours ago

Visitors bundle up as temperatures drop ahead of a storm at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, Friday,...

Associated Press

Unusually early cold storm could dust California’s Sierra Nevada peaks with rare August snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The West Coast’s summer has been interrupted by an unusually cold system from the Gulf of Alaska that dropped down through the Pacific Northwest into Northern California. Snow fell on towering Mount Rainier in Washington State, and in California a dusting was possible on the crest of the Sierra […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Hundreds cruise Philadelphia streets in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride