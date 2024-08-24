Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Dr. Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says

Aug 24, 2024, 10:23 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

Fauci is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about 1 in 5 can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, wrote in a social media post that he spoke Saturday with Fauci, who said he was likely infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard.

“Dr. Fauci was hospitalized about ten days ago after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue,” the post on X said. It said Fauci spent a week in the hospital.

As chief White House medical adviser, Fauci was the public face of the U.S. government during the COVID-19 pandemic, a role that made him both a trusted voice to millions and also the target of partisan anger. He left the government in 2022 but was back before Congress in June to testify as part of Republicans’ yearslong investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the disease.

Fauci last summer joined the faculty at Georgetown University as a distinguished university professor.

There are no vaccines to prevent West Nile, or medicines to treat it. As of Aug. 20, the CDC had recorded 216 cases in 33 states this year. It’s best prevented by avoiding mosquito bites.

—-

Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y.

United States News

Associated Press

A rare but deadly mosquito virus infection has Massachusetts towns urging vigilance

A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night. They’re concerned about eastern equine encephalitis. State health officials announced last week a man in his 80s had caught the disease, the first […]

30 minutes ago

Displaced Palestinians gather for food distribution in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday, A...

Associated Press

Israeli evacuation orders cram Palestinians into shrinking ‘humanitarian zone’ where food is scarce

Successive evacuation orders have pressed thousands of Palestinians into an area that the Israeli military calls a “humanitarian zone.”

2 hours ago

Visitors bundle up as temperatures drop ahead of a storm at the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, Friday,...

Associated Press

Unusually early cold storm could dust California’s Sierra Nevada peaks with rare August snow

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The West Coast’s summer has been interrupted by an unusually cold system from the Gulf of Alaska that dropped down through the Pacific Northwest into Northern California. Snow fell on towering Mount Rainier in Washington State, and in California a dusting was possible on the crest of the Sierra […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Margaret Maughan, Britain's first Paralympic gold medalist, lights the Paralympic flame duri...

Associated Press

Under sea and over land, the Paris Paralympics flame is beginning an exceptional journey

Two weeks after French star swimmer Léon Marchand extinguished the Olympic flame to close the Paris Olympics, the spotlight is now on its Paralympic counterpart. The flame will be lit on Saturday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games. The flame will then travel to France […]

11 hours ago

George Booth talks about the Folsom Dam, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofre...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s report on federal policies shielding information about potential dam failures

Thousands of people live downstream from dams yet may not always realize the risks. As the climate changes, heavy rains from intense storms have put communities at greater jeopardy from flooding and placed the nation’s aging dams at greater risk of failing. That’s been evident recently as floodwaters from storms damaged or breached dams in […]

13 hours ago

George Booth, executive director of the Floodplain Management Association, is photographed in front...

Associated Press

Conflicting federal policies may cost residents more on flood insurance, and leave them at risk

Conflicting federal policies may force thousands of residents in flood-prone areas to pay more for flood insurance or be left unaware of danger posed by dams built upstream from their homes and worksites, according to an Associated Press review of federal records and data. The problem stems from a complex set of flood policies and […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Dr. Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says