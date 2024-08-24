Close
2-car collision in Peoria results in 1 dead, 1 injured

Aug 24, 2024, 5:45 AM

Two cars collided and ended up on two sides of a street in Peoria...

A two-car collision left one dead and one injured in Peoria on Thursday near State Route 87 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. (Peoria Police Department Photo)

(Peoria Police Department Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A two-car crash in Peoria left one dead and another injured on Thursday evening, authorities announced.

At about 3:53 p.m., Peoria Police and Peoria Fire-Medical departments arrived at the collision site near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, a press release said.

Officers discovered that a black Ford F-150 had collided with a silver Hyundai Sonata. Both passengers of the Sonata were taken to a nearby hospital, whereas the driver and lone occupant of the F-150 was not injured.

The identified 22-year-old Ronald Dixon from Las Vegas died from his injuries at the hospital and the other unnamed passenger’s condition is unknown.

Early investigation revealed the driver of the F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 74 and entering the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway. The Sonata was headed westbound in the left-turn lane on State Route 74 when the two cars collided in the middle of the intersection.

The F-150 driver remained on the scene during Peoria police’s initial investigation.

The wreck area was closed until regular traffic resumed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit said this investigation is still ongoing.

