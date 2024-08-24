2-car collision in Peoria results in 1 dead, 1 injured
Aug 24, 2024, 5:45 AM
(Peoria Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — A two-car crash in Peoria left one dead and another injured on Thursday evening, authorities announced.
At about 3:53 p.m., Peoria Police and Peoria Fire-Medical departments arrived at the collision site near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, a press release said.
Officers discovered that a black Ford F-150 had collided with a silver Hyundai Sonata. Both passengers of the Sonata were taken to a nearby hospital, whereas the driver and lone occupant of the F-150 was not injured.
The identified 22-year-old Ronald Dixon from Las Vegas died from his injuries at the hospital and the other unnamed passenger’s condition is unknown.
Early investigation revealed the driver of the F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 74 and entering the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway. The Sonata was headed westbound in the left-turn lane on State Route 74 when the two cars collided in the middle of the intersection.
The F-150 driver remained on the scene during Peoria police’s initial investigation.
The wreck area was closed until regular traffic resumed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit said this investigation is still ongoing.
