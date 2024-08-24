2-car collision in Peoria results in 1 dead, 1 injured

PHOENIX — A two-car crash in Peoria left one dead and another injured on Thursday evening, authorities announced.

At about 3:53 p.m., Peoria Police and Peoria Fire-Medical departments arrived at the collision site near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway, a press release said.

Officers discovered that a black Ford F-150 had collided with a silver Hyundai Sonata. Both passengers of the Sonata were taken to a nearby hospital, whereas the driver and lone occupant of the F-150 was not injured.

The identified 22-year-old Ronald Dixon from Las Vegas died from his injuries at the hospital and the other unnamed passenger’s condition is unknown.

Early investigation revealed the driver of the F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 74 and entering the intersection of Lake Pleasant Parkway. The Sonata was headed westbound in the left-turn lane on State Route 74 when the two cars collided in the middle of the intersection.

The F-150 driver remained on the scene during Peoria police’s initial investigation.

The wreck area was closed until regular traffic resumed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit said this investigation is still ongoing.

