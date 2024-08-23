Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

Aug 23, 2024, 3:28 PM

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge into the Presumpscot River in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gorham Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gorham Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GORHAM, Maine (AP) — The driver of a dump truck learned the hard way that it’s best not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War.

The loaded vehicle crashed into the Presumpscot River on Friday afternoon, leaving a hole in the planks in the shape of the truck.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said, but the same couldn’t be said for Babb’s Bridge, which was originally built in 1840 and rebuilt in 1976 after a fire. The best-case scenario is the bridge will be closed for a few months, officials said.

The weight limit on the bridge was 3 tons (2,700 kilograms), and the dump truck carrying crushed stone was “multiple times that,” said Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The truck was crossing from Gorham into Windham when it plummeted into the water. The Gorham Police Department said the mishap remains under investigation. The driver didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press.

United States News

North Dakota state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, right, offers input on the estimated financial i...

Associated Press

Sales tax revenue, full costs unclear if North Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers on Friday struggled to pin down the full financial impact of legalizing recreational marijuana, a factor voters will see when they decide a ballot measure on the issue this November. Key in the discussion between a top legislative panel, the state’s top tax official and the leader of […]

8 minutes ago

FILE - A voter shows her "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago, March 19, 2024. (AP...

Associated Press

Illinois Supreme Court upholds unconstitutionality of Democrats’ law banning slating of candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that tossed out a law barring political parties from choosing candidates for the General Assembly when they had no one run in a primary. The court’s decision was not based on the merits of the case: Two justices recused themselves […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump […]

27 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with reporters at a campaign ev...

Associated Press

Iranian hackers targeted WhatsApp accounts of staffers in Biden, Trump administrations, Meta says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The same Iranian hacking group believed to have targeted both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns tried to go after the WhatsApp accounts of staffers in the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Meta Platforms said Friday. Meta said it discovered the network of hackers, who posed as […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Carolina sets date for first execution in more than 13 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has set a Sept. 20 date to put inmate Freddie Eugene Owens to death in what would be the state’s first execution in more than 13 years. South Carolina was once one of the busiest states for executions, but for years had had trouble obtaining lethal injection drugs due […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environm...

Associated Press

The EPA can’t use Civil Rights Act to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana, judge rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has weakened the Biden administration’s effort to use a historic civil rights law to fight industrial pollution alleged to have taken a heavier toll on minority communities in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge James David Cain of Lake Charles handed down the ruling Thursday, permanently blocking the Environmental Protection […]

35 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine