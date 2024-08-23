Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopens at 103rd Avenue following crash

Aug 23, 2024, 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

The eastbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue were closed at 103rd Avenue due to a crash Friday evening. (ADOT X Photo)

(ADOT X Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue reopened at 103rd Avenue after a crash on Friday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the intersection at 3:19 p.m. and the westbound left turn lane that drivers use to access southbound 103rd Avenue was also blocked, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All lanes were cleared a little under 40 minutes after the initial closure.

Motorists were told to expect delays and to seek an alternative route.

