Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The EPA can’t use Civil Rights Act to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana, judge rules

Aug 23, 2024, 2:56 PM

FILE - The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environm...

FILE - The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environmental advocates and residents of the Louisiana chemical corridor known as Cancer Alley have spent decades calling for change in the way industrial activity is regulated there. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has weakened the Biden administration’s effort to use a historic civil rights law to fight industrial pollution alleged to have taken a heavier toll on minority communities in Louisiana.

U.S. District Judge James David Cain of Lake Charles handed down the ruling Thursday, permanently blocking the Environmental Protection Agency from imposing what are known as “disparate impact” requirements on the state.

Cain had already issued a temporary blocking order in January. His ruling was a victory for Louisiana officials who challenged the EPA policy, which was based on possible violations of Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. The act forbids anyone who receives federal funds from discriminating based on race or national origin. It’s been used in housing and transportation, but rarely on environmental matters. The EPA under President Joe Biden, however, tried to use it more aggressively.

The state sued in May 2023, a move that may have played a role in the EPA dropping an investigation into whether Louisiana officials put Black residents living in an industrial stretch of the state at increased cancer risk. The area, often referred to as “cancer alley” because of the amount of suspected cancer-causing pollution emitted there, stretches along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

In its lawsuit, the state argued that the Biden administration’s plans went beyond the scope of Title VI. The state said the EPA wrongfully targeted pollution policies that unintentionally hurt minorities communities most when the law applies only to intentional discrimination. The state also said the policy is discriminatory because it would allow regulation of pollutants based on the race of those affected. Cain agreed the EPA went too far.

While Cain’s ruling was a victory for Republican state officials — Gov. Jeff Landry, who was attorney general when the suit was filed, and his successor in that office, Elizabeth Murrill — environmental groups decried it.

“Louisiana has given industrial polluters open license to poison Black and brown communities for generations, only to now have one court give it a permanent free pass to abandon its responsibilities,” Patrice Simms of the Earthjustice organization, said in a news release.

The ruling applies only to Louisiana and can be appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

United States News

People vote in individual ballot boxes....

Associated Press

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in just two weeks

There are just over 70 days until Election Day on Nov. 5, but major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by.

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Suspect charged with murder and animal cruelty in fatal carjacking of 80-year-old dog walker

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors filed charges Friday against a man they say forced his way into a vehicle occupied by a beloved 80-year-old Seattle dog walker and then running over her, killing her, and later stabbing her dog to death. Jahmed Kamal Haynes, 48, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and first-degree […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina’s highest court won’t fast-track appeals in governor’s lawsuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has decided it won’t fast-track appeals of results in two lawsuits initiated by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper that challenged new laws that eroded his power to choose members of several boards and commissions. The state Supreme Court, in orders released Friday, denied the requests from Republican legislative […]

2 hours ago

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge ...

Associated Press

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — The driver of a dump truck learned the hard way that it’s best not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War. The loaded vehicle crashed into the Presumpscot River on Friday afternoon, leaving a hole in the planks in the shape of the truck. The […]

3 hours ago

North Dakota state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, right, offers input on the estimated financial i...

Associated Press

Sales tax revenue, full costs unclear if North Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers on Friday struggled to pin down the full financial impact of legalizing recreational marijuana, a factor voters will see when they decide a ballot measure on the issue this November. Key in the discussion between a top legislative panel, the state’s top tax official and the leader of […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A voter shows her "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago, March 19, 2024. (AP...

Associated Press

Illinois Supreme Court upholds unconstitutionality of Democrats’ law banning slating of candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that tossed out a law barring political parties from choosing candidates for the General Assembly when they had no one run in a primary. The court’s decision was not based on the merits of the case: Two justices recused themselves […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

The EPA can’t use Civil Rights Act to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana, judge rules