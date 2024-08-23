Close
AZ Political Podcast: Jim Sharpe delivers his Top 10 Takeaways From the DNC

Aug 23, 2024, 3:00 PM

BY JIM SHARPE


CHICAGO – This week’s AZ Political Podcast is a special Chicago edition where I deliver my Top 10 Takeaways From The DNC.

We discuss almost everything we experienced at this year’s Democratic National Convention: Kamala Harris’ historic nomination, Democratic policy, and deep-dish pizza (which is NOT what Chi-town considers to be the authentic choice).

And it’s all done against the beautiful backdrop of Chicago’s stunning skyline.

Thanks for watching this week’s AZ Political Podcast as we make our way back to Phoenix, where seemingly half of Chicago now lives!

Arizona News

Donald Trump speaking into a microphone...

KTAR.com

Watch Donald Trump rally in Glendale day after he visited southern border

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Glendale on Friday in his second Arizona visit in the past three months.

2 hours ago

ADOT photo of US 60/Grand Avenue...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopens at 103rd Avenue following crash

The eastbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue reopened at 103rd Avenue after a crash on Friday evening, authorities said.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Comparing the differences in the Democratic vs. Republican national conventions

This week on the AZ Political Podcast, Sharpe and digital editor Danny Shapiro break down the differences between this year’s Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention.

3 hours ago

Ballot initiative to make elections equitable beats court challenges...

KTAR.com

Supporter of Make Elections Fair Act says it’s cleared to go on November ballot

A ballot initiative designed to make elections equitable for all candidates regardless of political affiliation is moving forward.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AZ Political Podcast: Top 10 takeaways from the Democratic National Convention

Jim Sharpe has been in Chicago all week for the Democratic National Convention. This week on the AZ Political Podcast, Sharpe and digital editor Danny Shapiro break down their top takeaways from the DNC. Video: Danny Shapiro and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

5 hours ago

Split-panel images with Ruben Gallego speaking at the Democratic National Convention on the left an...

Kevin Stone

It’s on: Date set for Arizona Senate debate between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake

The Arizona Senate debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake is a go, officials announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

