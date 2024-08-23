CHICAGO – This week’s AZ Political Podcast is a special Chicago edition where I deliver my Top 10 Takeaways From The DNC.

We discuss almost everything we experienced at this year’s Democratic National Convention: Kamala Harris’ historic nomination, Democratic policy, and deep-dish pizza (which is NOT what Chi-town considers to be the authentic choice).

And it’s all done against the beautiful backdrop of Chicago’s stunning skyline.

Thanks for watching this week’s AZ Political Podcast as we make our way back to Phoenix, where seemingly half of Chicago now lives!

