Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Tennessee officer accused in Tyre Nichols’ death to change plea ahead of trial

Aug 22, 2024, 10:17 PM

Emmitt Martin III, a former Memphis Police Department officer, second from left, accused of killing...

Emmitt Martin III, a former Memphis Police Department officer, second from left, accused of killing Tyre Nichols, walks into federal court Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police officer charged in last year’s fatal beating of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols intends to change his not guilty plea in federal court on Friday, according to court filings.

Emmitt Martin is one of five former officers charged in Nichols’ death after he was pulled from his car and brutally beaten, then left without medical help for more than 20 minutes.

The five were indicted in September on federal charges that they deprived the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father of his rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering.

Desmond Mills Jr., pleaded guilty to the federal charges on Nov. 2 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who recommended a 15-year prison sentence. The plea was part of a larger agreement in which Mills will also plead guilty in state court, where the five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The state trial has been postponed until the federal proceedings are complete.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Martin was the second officer to have contact with Nichols and he assisted Haley in forcing Nichols from his vehicle after a traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2023, according to documents filed in the case to permanently ban Martin from working as a law enforcement officer in the state.

Nichols ran from Martin and his two partners after they threatened and pepper-sprayed him, but he was re-apprehended within minutes about a block away from the home he shared with his mother and step-father. At the second location, Martin kicked Nichols while he was on the ground and punched him in the face while two other officers held Nichols’ arms, according to the documents.

Police video showed Nichols calling for his mother as the officers beat him.

Video also showed the officers milling about and talking with each other after the beating, as Nichols struggled with his injuries.

Nichols died in a hospital three days later. An autopsy determined he died from blows to the head and listed his death as a homicide.

Memphis’ police chief has said the department couldn’t substantiate any reason for the initial traffic stop.

Nichols was Black. The five officers also are Black. They were fired for violations of Memphis Police Department policies.

Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Jury selection in his trial was scheduled for Sept. 9.

___

This story has been corrected to show Nichols died on Jan. 10, 2023, not Jan. 7, 2023.

United States News

FILE - Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J., Fr...

Associated Press

Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is “11 years too late,” for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media. Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Voters fill in their ballots for Florida's primary election in South Miami, Fla., Aug. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in just two weeks

It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off. It’s not. There are just over 70 days until Election Day on Nov. 5, but major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. Think about it this way: The stretch between now and then is about as long as […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent civil rights lawyer represents slain US airman’s family. A look at Ben Crump’s past cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a Black U.S. Air Force airman gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy in Florida is represented by a prominent civil rights lawyer dubbed “ Black America’s attorney general ” for his role in some of the most consequential cases of police brutality over the past decade and a […]

22 minutes ago

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Se...

Associated Press

At least 5 Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after Trump assassination attempt

At least five Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. They include the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office and three other agents assigned to that office, which was responsible for […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements, rejecting an argument from gun-rights activists that the law violated the Second Amendment by making it too difficult for people to obtain guns. A majority of judges from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, affirmed a district […]

41 minutes ago

FILE - Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier holds up a T-shirt with a QR code ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma revokes license of teacher who gave class QR code to Brooklyn library in book-ban protest

Oklahoma’s education board has revoked the license of a former teacher who drew national attention during surging book-ban efforts across the U.S. in 2022 when she covered part of her classroom bookshelf in red tape with the words “Books the state didn’t want you to read.” The decision Thursday went against a judge who had […]

46 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Former Tennessee officer accused in Tyre Nichols’ death to change plea ahead of trial