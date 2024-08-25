3 checks you should do once a year

I make it a point to do the three important tasks below once a year. Now, you need to do the same. Sure, it’s a few more items on your to-do list, but you’ll feel good knowing it’s done.

We’re giving away a brand-new iPhone 16. Enter to win here.

1. Pull your credit report

With all the data breaches, hacks and new scam tricks, this is a must. You can often spot issues on your credit report that you might miss otherwise.

The three credit reporting agencies (TransUnion, Experian and Equifax) are required by law to provide you with one free credit report a year. Sweet. There are a few ways you can request a copy of yours from each agency:

Online: www.AnnualCreditReport.com

Phone: 877-FACTACT (877-322-8228)

Mail: Download and complete the Annual Credit Report Request Form. Send it to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348-5281

FYI, online is the fastest route. If you submit a request via phone or mail, expect to wait two weeks after the paperwork is received.

2. Look at your medical data, too

There’s another type of credit report to pay attention to: A secret “health credit report” used mainly by life insurance companies to determine how big of a risk you are.

These reports can contain mistakes, just like your financial credit reports. It’s a good idea to review them from time to time and make sure everything is on the up and up. The good news is you have the right to see your health credit report whenever you’d like.

Start with Milliman IntelliScript

They have prescription info about you if you’ve authorized the release of your medical records to an insurance company and that company requests a report. To request a copy of your report, call 877-211-4816. Expect to share your:

Full name

Mailing address (and email address if you’d like to receive your report via email)

Your phone number (in case the company needs to call you with questions)

Date of birth

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Insurance company

Next is ExamOne

ExamOne is a Quest Diagnostics company. They help determine how big of a health risk you are based on lab tests conducted over the years. To contact ExamOne and get your report, call 844-225-8047.

Finally, there’s MIB Group

The company formerly known as the Medical Information Bureau tracks everyone who applies for individually underwritten life, health or disability income insurance during the previous seven years. To get a look at what’s in your MIB report, call 866-692-6901.

FYI, some of these reports could take up a while to receive so plan ahead. They are free so it won’t cost you anything to check them out. I’d recommend looking at them even if you’re not applying for life insurance just to make sure there are no mistakes.

3. Check into your car

Tens of millions of vehicles on the road have open recalls. Best case, they’re small annoyances. Worst case, you shouldn’t be driving it.

Your car’s manufacturer should reach out if there’s a serious recall, but there are all sorts of reasons that might not happen. Do it yourself:

Step 1: Find your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number. Stand outside the front windshield and look down at the lower driver’s side corner of the dashboard. Some cars also have it printed on the driver-side door jamb.

Stand outside the front windshield and look down at the lower driver’s side corner of the dashboard. Some cars also have it printed on the driver-side door jamb. Step 2: Use the NHTSA recall checkup tool. Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recall lookup page. Enter your VIN into the search field, and the results will show the number and type of safety recalls that apply to your specific vehicle.

Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recall lookup page. Enter your VIN into the search field, and the results will show the number and type of safety recalls that apply to your specific vehicle. Step 3: Update your registration. Keep your registration up to date and ensure your current address is on file so your car’s manufacturer can reach you.

What to do if your vehicle is part of a recall

Recall service work is generally done at your car dealership. Give them a call to schedule an appointment. Having the recall number is handy, but they can also look up recall information through their records.

Recalls can be for potentially dangerous issues, so schedule service as soon as possible. Dealerships typically have shuttle services so you can drop off your car and have them pick you up when it’s ready. Your dealer can even arrange for your car to be towed if the recall is severe enough that you shouldn’t drive it.

And remember, the dealership will complete all repair work made on your car due to recall for free. That includes parts and software. Score!

Get tech-smarter on your schedule

Award-winning host Kim Komando is your secret weapon for navigating tech.

Copyright 2024, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.

Follow @kimkomando