Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say

Aug 23, 2024, 11:48 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut man whose body was found in a river downstream from his submerged pickup truck may be related to the destructive flooding that killed two other people in the state, police said Friday.

The body of Robert Macisaac, 59, was found in the Aspetuck River in Westport on Thursday afternoon, Fairfield police said. His truck was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) upstream in the river in Fairfield.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that the incident could be related to the severe weather conditions that occurred in the area this past Sunday, although the exact cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway remains under investigation,” police said in a statement. “The official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

Sunday’s storm dumped more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in southwestern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. Small creeks and streams became raging torrents, roads and bridges were washed out and homes and businesses flooded. Two women in Oxford died after being swept away in floodwaters in separate incidents, and dozens of others were rescued.

According to public records, Macisaac lived along the Aspetuck River in Weston, less than a half-mile from where his truck was found submerged and unoccupied by a police diver at Aspetuck Falls on Thursday. Police said it appeared the truck had been in the river for several days. His body was discovered about five hours later.

Macisaac was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, and his truck was last seen in Wilton around 10 p.m. the same day, police said.

United States News

FILE - The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is visible in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Environm...

Associated Press

The EPA can’t use Civil Rights Act to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana, judge rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has weakened the Biden administration’s effort to use a historic civil rights law to fight industrial pollution alleged to have taken a heavier toll on minority communities in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge James David Cain of Lake Charles handed down the ruling Thursday, permanently blocking the Environmental Protection […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York temporarily barred from taking action against groups for promoting abortion pill ‘reversal’

Citing free speech rights, a federal judge has temporarily blocked New York’s attorney general from taking enforcement action against certain pregnancy counseling centers for promoting what critics say is an unproven method to reverse medication abortions. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. in Buffalo issued a preliminary injunction against state Attorney General Letitia James and […]

5 minutes ago

Progressive activist Cornel West speaks at a demonstration in Union Park outside the Democratic Nat...

Associated Press

Cornel West can’t be on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot, court decides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Cornel West lost a legal challenge Friday in his bid to get on the ballot in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, in a 15-page opinion, sided with the Secretary of State’s office under Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in rejecting West’s candidacy paperwork. […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J., Fr...

Associated Press

Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is “11 years too late,” for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media. Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Voters fill in their ballots for Florida's primary election in South Miami, Fla., Aug. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in just two weeks

It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off. It’s not. There are just over 70 days until Election Day on Nov. 5, but major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. Think about it this way: The stretch between now and then is about as long as […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent civil rights lawyer represents slain US airman’s family. A look at Ben Crump’s past cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a Black U.S. Air Force airman gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy in Florida is represented by a prominent civil rights lawyer dubbed “ Black America’s attorney general ” for his role in some of the most consequential cases of police brutality over the past decade and a […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say