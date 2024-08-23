Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia lawmakers say the top solution to jail problems is for officials to work together

Aug 23, 2024, 10:44 AM

Georgia State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, speaks as State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, looks o...

Georgia State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, speaks as State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, looks on during a news conference about Fulton County Jail on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee says more cooperation among county officials would improve conditions in Fulton County’s jail, but it also called on the city of Atlanta to hand over all of its former jail to the county to house prisoners.

The committee was formed last year to examine conditions in the jail after an already overcrowded population soared and a string of inmate deaths drew an unwanted spotlight. The U.S. Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation last year over longstanding problems.

The Justice Department cited violence, filthy conditions and the September 2022 death of Lashawn Thompson, one of dozens of people who has died in county custody during the past few years. Thompson, 35, died in a bedbug-infested cell in the jail’s psychiatric wing.

In August 2023, former President Donald Trump went to the Fulton County Jail to be booked and to sit for the first-ever mug shot of a former president after he was indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The number of inmates locked in the main jail has fallen from nearly 2,600 a year ago to just over 1,600 today, although the county’s overall jail population has fallen by less, as it now houses about 400 prisoners a day in part of the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Such study committees typically aim to formulate legislation, but it’s not clear that will happen in this case.

“Most of the things that you will see in this report are operational things that can be done by folks working together, and getting things done in the normal run of business,” Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman John Albers, a Roswell Republican, told reporters at a news conference. “I think it’s a bit too early to tell how we’re going to come up to the 2025 legislative session.”

Instead, Albers and subcommittee chair Randy Robertson, a Republican senator from Cataula, called on Fulton County’s sheriff, commissioners, district attorney and judges to do more to work together to take care of the jail and speed up trials.

Robertson said judges were not hearing enough cases and District Attorney Fani Willis’ office wasn’t doing enough to speed up trials. The report also highlighted conflicts between Sheriff Pat Labat and county commissioners, saying their relationship was “tenuous, unprofessional, and not the conduct citizens should expect.”

Conflicts between sheriffs and county commissioners are common in Georgia, with commissioners often refusing to spend as much money as a sheriff wants, while commissioners argue sheriffs resist oversight of spending.

In Fulton County, that conflict has centered on Labat’s push for a $1.7 billion new jail, to replace the worn-out main jail on Rice Street. On Thursday, Labat said a new building could provide more beds to treat mental and physical illness and improve conditions for all inmates, saying the county needs “a new building that is structured to change the culture of how we treat people.”

County commissioners, though, voted 4-3 in July for a $300 million project to renovate the existing jail and build a new building to house inmates with special needs. Paying for an entirely new jail would likely require a property tax increase, and three county commissioners face reelection this year.

The city voted in 2019 to close its detention center and transform it into a “Center for Equity” with education and reentry programs. Although the county has sought to buy the city’s jail, the city has refused to allot more than the 450 beds housing county prisoners now.

Albers said said conveying the jail to the county “is certainly part of the right answer.”

“Anyone that thinks that’s going to become a community center one day I think is seriously on the wrong track right now,” Albers said. “It was designed and built to be a jail.”

But Labat said he doesn’t expect Atlanta to convey its 1,300-bed jail to Fulton County.

“They’ve said that’s not for sale,” Labat said. “And so I believe the mayor when he says that.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said that in addition to the city jail, more judges and more facilities to care for people with mental illness would help. He said he’s ready to work with lawmakers.

United States News

FILE - Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey speaks at a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J., Fr...

Associated Press

Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology, which she admits is “11 years too late,” for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media. Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - Voters fill in their ballots for Florida's primary election in South Miami, Fla., Aug. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in just two weeks

It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off. It’s not. There are just over 70 days until Election Day on Nov. 5, but major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. Think about it this way: The stretch between now and then is about as long as […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

Associated Press

Prominent civil rights lawyer represents slain US airman’s family. A look at Ben Crump’s past cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a Black U.S. Air Force airman gunned down by a sheriff’s deputy in Florida is represented by a prominent civil rights lawyer dubbed “ Black America’s attorney general ” for his role in some of the most consequential cases of police brutality over the past decade and a […]

21 minutes ago

U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Se...

Associated Press

At least 5 Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after Trump assassination attempt

At least five Secret Service agents have been placed on modified duty after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in July, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. They include the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office and three other agents assigned to that office, which was responsible for […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal appeals court upholds Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld Maryland’s handgun licensing requirements, rejecting an argument from gun-rights activists that the law violated the Second Amendment by making it too difficult for people to obtain guns. A majority of judges from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, affirmed a district […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier holds up a T-shirt with a QR code ...

Associated Press

Oklahoma revokes license of teacher who gave class QR code to Brooklyn library in book-ban protest

Oklahoma’s education board has revoked the license of a former teacher who drew national attention during surging book-ban efforts across the U.S. in 2022 when she covered part of her classroom bookshelf in red tape with the words “Books the state didn’t want you to read.” The decision Thursday went against a judge who had […]

45 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Georgia lawmakers say the top solution to jail problems is for officials to work together