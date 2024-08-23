Close
Prosecutor says ex-sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home

Aug 23, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2...

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Air Force via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s deputy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Friday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said Friday. That is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Marcille said a warrant has been issued for Duran’s arrest but he was not in custody as of early Friday afternoon. Fortson, 23, was Black.

“I think this is the best that we could have hoped for in this particular case,” said Sabu Williams, president of the local branch of the NAACP.

“I believe that the charge is appropriate,” Williams told The Associated Press. “I think manslaughter was right on point.”

Authorities say Duran had been directed to Fortson’s Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran on May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire.

Duran’s attorney, John Whitaker, did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

It is highly unusual for Florida law enforcement officers to be charged for an on-duty killing — it has only happened four times in the last 35 years before Friday. Even then, only one of those officers has been convicted.

Four Miami-Dade officers were recently indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with a shootout with two robbers who hijacked a UPS truck. The shootout left the UPS driver and a passerby dead along with the hijackers.

Three police officers in the Okaloosa County town of Crestview are awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the 2021 death of Calvin Wilks Jr., who died after they allegedly jolted him with a stun gun. Those officers have pleaded not guilty.

