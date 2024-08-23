Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago

Aug 23, 2024, 8:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — An expert in the use of force defended the tactics of security guards who restrained a man on the floor of a Detroit-area mall before he died, telling jurors Friday that their actions were reasonable.

Charles Key testified for the defense at the trial of three of the guards for involuntary manslaughter in the death of McKenzie Cochran at Northland Center more than 10 years ago.

Cochran, 25, who had an enlarged heart, repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe” while face down, according to witnesses. He died of asphyxiation.

“It doesn’t affect my overall opinion,” said Key, a consultant and former Baltimore police supervisor who trains police in the use of force. “If he’s talking it means he’s breathing. He may not be breathing well. Resisting aggressively — that also can’t be done without taking oxygen.”

The confrontation in 2014, recorded on video, began when a jewelry store owner called security to report that Cochran had said he wanted to kill somebody. He refused to leave the mall and was pepper-sprayed by a guard.

The conflict soon involved five guards, all trying to restrain Cochran while one attempted to handcuff him. It was later determined that he was not armed.

“This guy presented a serious threat from the information they had,” Key said. “All they’re trying to do is handcuff. They don’t use any other force other than the initial pepper spray.”

Cochran’s death was classified by the medical examiner as an accident in 2014, and the Oakland County prosecutor did not pursue charges, partly based on Key’s opinion about the confrontation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reversed course in 2021 and filed charges.

John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree are accused of gross negligence. Another of the guards pleaded guilty last week in anticipation of only 90 days in jail. The guard who led the encounter with Cochran died in 2017.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Associated Press

Judge declines to order New York to include ‘abortion’ in description of ballot measure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge said Friday he won’t force state election officials to tell voters that a proposed anti-discrimination amendment to the state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. The decision from state Supreme Court Judge David A. Weinstein came after a lawsuit over the language voters would see on ballots this […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Washington, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Government announces more COVID-19 tests can be ordered through mail for no cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of a summer wave of COVID-19 cases, Americans will be able to get free virus test kits mailed to their homes, starting in late September. U.S. households will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests when the federal program reopens, according to the website, COVIDtests.gov. […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut man whose body was found in a river downstream from his submerged pickup truck may be related to the destructive flooding that killed two other people in the state, police said Friday. The body of Robert Macisaac, 59, was found in the Aspetuck River in Westport […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - CIA director William Burns speaks during a hearing, March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

White House insists it is making progress on Gaza cease-fire as talks continue over the weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — The White House said Friday that cease-fire talks in Cairo have been constructive and will continue over the weekend as the U.S. and Mideast allies continue to press Israel and Hamas to forge an agreement. CIA Director William Burns and Brett McGurk, a senior adviser on the Middle East to President […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge limits scope of lawsuit challenging Alabama restrictions on help absentee ballot applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the state of Alabama in narrowing the scope of a lawsuit challenging a new law that criminalizes some ways of helping other people to apply for an absentee ballot. Chief U.S. District Judge David Proctor ruled Wednesday that civic groups can pursue just one of […]

59 minutes ago

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw, center, stands with officials as they ...

Associated Press

Texas chief who called Uvalde response ‘abject failure’ but defended his state police is retiring

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief who came under scrutiny over the hesitant response to the Robb Elementary school shooting in 2022 and has overseen Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s aggressive efforts to stop migrant crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border said Friday he will retire at the end of the year. Col. Steve McCraw […]

60 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago