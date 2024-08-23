Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens legal status

Aug 23, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Opponents are suing to end a federal program that could potentially give nearly half a million immigrants without legal status who are married to U.S. citizens a path to citizenship.

Sixteen Republican-led states filed suit Friday to halt the program launched by President Joe Biden in June, saying in court filings that the Biden administration bypassed Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for “blatant political purposes.”

Under the policy, which started taking applications Monday, many spouses without legal status can apply for something called “parole in place,” offering permission to stay in the U.S., apply for a green card and eventually get on a path to citizenship.

But the program has been particularly contentious in an election year where immigration is one of the biggest issues, with many Republicans attacking the policy and contending it is essentially a form of amnesty for people who broke the law.

To be eligible, immigrants must have lived continuously in the U.S. for at least 10 years, not pose a security threat or have a disqualifying criminal history, and have been married to a citizen by June 17 — the day before the program was announced.

They must pay a $580 fee to apply and fill out a lengthy application, including an explanation of why they deserve humanitarian parole and a long list of supporting documents proving how long they have been in the country.

They apply to the Department of Homeland Security, and if approved, have three years to seek permanent residency. During that period, they can get work authorization.

The administration estimates about 500,000 people could be eligible, plus about 50,000 of their children.

Before this program, it was complicated for people who were in the U.S. illegally to get a green card after marrying an American citizen. They can be required to return to their home country — often for years — and they always face the risk they may not be allowed back in.

United States News

Associated Press

Both sides argue for resolution of verdict dispute in New Hampshire youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The $38 million verdict in a landmark lawsuit over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center remains disputed nearly four months later, with both sides submitting final requests to the judge this week. “The time is nigh to have the issues fully briefed and decided,” Judge Andrew Schulman wrote in an […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Competing measures to expand or limit abortion rights will appear on Nebraska’s November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will chose between two competing abortion measures to either expand abortion rights or limit them to the current 12-week ban — a development likely to drive more voters to the polls in a state that could see one of its five electoral votes up for grabs in the hotly […]

13 minutes ago

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washingt...

Associated Press

US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions Friday on hundreds of firms in Russia and across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. Among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department were 60 Russian-based technology and defense […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senators demand the USDA fix its backlog of food distribution to Native American tribes

A bipartisan group of senators is demanding immediate action from USDA Secretary Thomas Vilsak after several tribal nations reported that a federal food distribution program they rely on has not fulfilled orders for months, and in some cases has delivered expired food. Last spring, the USDA consolidated from two contractors to one for deliveries of […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - A bank of television screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, shows Federal Rese...

Associated Press

Takeaways from Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell all but proclaimed victory in the fight against inflation and signaled that interest rate cuts are coming in a much-anticipated speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Under Powell, the Fed raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in 23 years to subdue inflation that two years […]

24 minutes ago

Arizona man accused of death threats against Donald Trump...

Associated Press

Arizona man accused of making death threats against Donald Trump before border tour arrested

A southern Arizona man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said Thursday.

41 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Texas, other GOP-led states sue over program to give immigrant spouses of US citizens legal status