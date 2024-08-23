Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents

Aug 23, 2024, 8:02 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washin...

FILE - The Department of Justice seals is seen during a news conference at the DOJ office in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against real estate software company RealPage Inc., accusing it of an illegal scheme that allows landlords to coordinate to hike rental prices.

The lawsuit, filed alongside attorneys general in states including North Carolina and California, alleges the company of violating antitrust laws through its algorithm that landlords use to get recommended rental prices for apartments.

The algorithm allows landlords to align their prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down, Justice Department officials said. The complaint quotes one RealPage executive as saying “there is greater good in everybody succeeding versus essentially trying to compete against one another in a way that actually keeps the entire industry down.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Americans should not have to pay more in rent because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law.”

Attorneys general in several states have separately sued RealPage alleging an illegal price-fixing scheme over its algorithmic pricing software.

In a statement posted on its website in June, RealPage called claims against the company “false and misleading,” and argued its software actually “contributes to a healthier and more efficient rental housing ecosystem.” RealPage said landlords decide their own rent prices and are free to reject the recommendations provided by its software.

It’s the latest example of the Biden administration’s aggressive antitrust enforcement.

The Justice Department sued Apple in March and in May announced a sweeping lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment. Antitrust enforcers have also opened investigations into the roles Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI have played in the artificial intelligence boom.

United States News

Associated Press

Judge declines to order New York to include ‘abortion’ in description of ballot measure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge said Friday he won’t force state election officials to tell voters that a proposed anti-discrimination amendment to the state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. The decision from state Supreme Court Judge David A. Weinstein came after a lawsuit over the language voters would see on ballots this […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - A woman holds two boxes of at-home Covid-19 test kits in Washington, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Government announces more COVID-19 tests can be ordered through mail for no cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of a summer wave of COVID-19 cases, Americans will be able to get free virus test kits mailed to their homes, starting in late September. U.S. households will be able to order up to four COVID-19 nasal swab tests when the federal program reopens, according to the website, COVIDtests.gov. […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Death of Connecticut man found in river may be related to flooding that killed 2 others, police say

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The death of a Connecticut man whose body was found in a river downstream from his submerged pickup truck may be related to the destructive flooding that killed two other people in the state, police said Friday. The body of Robert Macisaac, 59, was found in the Aspetuck River in Westport […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - CIA director William Burns speaks during a hearing, March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

White House insists it is making progress on Gaza cease-fire as talks continue over the weekend

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — The White House said Friday that cease-fire talks in Cairo have been constructive and will continue over the weekend as the U.S. and Mideast allies continue to press Israel and Hamas to forge an agreement. CIA Director William Burns and Brett McGurk, a senior adviser on the Middle East to President […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge limits scope of lawsuit challenging Alabama restrictions on help absentee ballot applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the state of Alabama in narrowing the scope of a lawsuit challenging a new law that criminalizes some ways of helping other people to apply for an absentee ballot. Chief U.S. District Judge David Proctor ruled Wednesday that civic groups can pursue just one of […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw, center, stands with officials as they ...

Associated Press

Texas chief who called Uvalde response ‘abject failure’ but defended his state police is retiring

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief who came under scrutiny over the hesitant response to the Robb Elementary school shooting in 2022 and has overseen Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s aggressive efforts to stop migrant crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border said Friday he will retire at the end of the year. Col. Steve McCraw […]

59 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents