ARIZONA NEWS

Slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity the day after disruptive storms

Aug 23, 2024, 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

Blowing dust as seen in the East Valley on Aug. 22, 2024....

Blowing dust was seen in the East Valley on Aug. 22, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There’s only a slight chance for more metro Phoenix monsoon activity on Friday after disruptive storms rolled through the area the previous evening.

Sean Benedict of the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said any new storms are expected to be focused east of metro Phoenix, in Gila and Pinal counties.

“But they still could push an outflow boundary back west, so we could have some breezy winds getting into parts of the metro later in the evening hours. But, for the most part, chances are fairly low in the Phoenix area,” Benedict told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the weekend and early next week calls for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the middle 100s, the normal range for this time of year.

What was the extent of Thursday’s metro Phoenix monsoon activity?

Thursday’s activity, which included wind gusts of up to 60 mph and blowing dust, started up after 4 p.m. It delayed flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and temporarily knocked out power for thousands of customers.

“There were multiple very strong downbursts, look like microbursts, around the greater Phoenix area yesterday, generally from Ahwatukee up through Sky Harbor and up through Scottsdale,” Benedict said Friday.

The far East Valley and Queen Creek/San Tan Valley areas also saw strong storms, Benedict added.

RELATED STORIES

Sky Harbor, which the NWS uses for Phoenix’s official records, received 0.24 inches of rain, making Thursday the city’s second-wettest day of this monsoon season.

Phoenix is up to 0.74 inches for the season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30. Arizona’s largest city typically gets about 2-3 inches of monsoon rainfall per year. This year’s total is below that so far, but it nearly triples the record-low 2023 monsoon amount of just 0.15 inches.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

