UNITED STATES NEWS

Border agent arrested for allegedly ordering women to show him their breasts

Aug 23, 2024, 7:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York was arrested for ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.

Border agent Shane Millan, 53, was arrested Thursday on charges that he deprived four women of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Millan told three women to expose their bare chests to him over a web camera while he was processing their applications to enter the country. A fourth woman was ordered to show him her breasts with her bra on, prosecutors said. The alleged incidents took place in August 2023.

Millan told the women that exposing their breasts was part of the process of being admitted into the United States, but it was actually for his own gratification, the prosecutors said.

Millan was arraigned Thursday before a federal magistrate judge in Syracuse and released pending trial.

A message seeking comment was sent to the federal public defender’s office for northern New York, which represented Millan at his arraignment.

