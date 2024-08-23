Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street points toward gains ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Aug 22, 2024, 10:27 PM

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Aug. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, ...

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Aug. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street pointed higher Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may deliver clues on how quickly and deeply the Fed intends to cut interest rates.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% before the bell, while futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% as markets steer toward another winning week.

Markets have posted strong gains the past two weeks, even though the U.S. economy has been slowing under the weight of high interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

Recent data shows a steadily cooling labor market and a swiftly contracting manufacturing sector.

The Fed has pulled its main interest rate up to the highest level in more than two decades. With inflation slowing, the wide expectation is for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its next meeting in September, which would be the first easing since the COVID-19 pandemic crash of 2020.

That’s why so much attention is on Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Powell will speak Friday at an economic symposium that’s been the site of big Fed policy announcements in the past.

U.S. companies continue to report mostly better-than-expected profits for the spring.

Workday rose 15% after the human resources software company beat Wall Street’s sales and profit targets and issued a strong forecast.

Ross Stores, the discount home decor and clothing retailer, climbed 5.6% after it easily beat analysts’ second-quarter projections as inflation-weary consumers continue to seek out bargains.

Nestle shares gained after the company’s board appointed Laurent Freixe as chief executive officer, replacing Mark Schneider. The global food giant’s shares rose 3.4% in premarket.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4%, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3%.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 38,364.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped less than 0.1% to 8,023.90. South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.2% to 2,701.69. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped nearly 0.2% to 17,612.10, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 2,854.37.

Japan’s plans for interest rates were also closely watched. Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda in his comments to parliament appeared to indicate more increases may be coming, but they would be gradual. The Bank of Japan was closely monitoring the recent gyrations in stock prices and currencies but saw recent wage increases as a positive sign, he said.

Japan’s economy was dragged down for years by deflation, a gradual decline in prices that reflects a stagnant economy. The bank ended negative interest rates in March and then raised rates in July.

“We stuck to a very loose monetary policy until March. The point was our commitment to that until it’s confirmed the economy is on track to realize a gradual, stable rise in prices that’s sustainable,” Ueda told lawmakers.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.29 to $74.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.21 to $78.43 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 145.95 yen from 146.24 yen. The euro cost $1.1120, up from $1.1115.

___

United States News

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

28 minutes ago

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks about the prisoner swap with Russia duri...

Associated Press

AP Source: Biden to dispatch adviser to China as he looks to sharpen policy focus in final months

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to dispatch his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to China as the White House aims to sharpen its focus on foreign policy in the Democrat’s final months in office. Sullivan’s visit to meet with his counterpart, Wang Yi, is expected to take place next week, according to […]

46 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the Democratic National C...

Associated Press

The Latest: The real test for Harris’ campaign begins in the presidential race against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination and offered her policy agenda on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. Now, a stark reality exists as activists, operatives and party leaders begin leaving Chicago: The real test for Harris has only just begun. Meanwhile, on a dirt road below […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Oklahoma’s state primary runoff elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Republican Oklahoma state lawmakers will go before voters for the second time in about two months in runoff elections on Tuesday. They are among the candidates in 10 state legislative districts to compete once again for the Republican nomination after failing to win an outright majority in the June 18 primary. […]

2 hours ago

Mississippi delegate Kelly Jacobs wears a hat during the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Au...

Associated Press

‘It’s our time’: As Harris accepts the nomination, many women say a female president is long overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Electric.” “Joyful.” The kinetic energy powering Kamala Harris ’ whirlwind presidential campaign carries the hopeful aspirations of history and the almost quaint idea of electing the first woman to the White House. But inside it, too, is the urgent and determined refusal of many Democratic female voters to accept the alternative — […]

2 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, center, hugs her grand-niece Amara Aj...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris’ racial and cultural firsts were on stage throughout the Democratic convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris, on the night she became the first woman of Black and South Asian heritage to be a major party’s presidential nominee, didn’t explicitly mention the racial and gender firsts she would set if elected to the White House. Instead, she opted for direct mentions of her multiracial background […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Stock market today: Wall Street points toward gains ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech