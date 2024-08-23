Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closes in Chandler due to 2-vehicle crash

Aug 23, 2024, 5:29 AM | Updated: 7:45 am

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADOT Image)

(ADOT Image)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closed in Chandler early Friday morning due to a crash, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision took place after Guadalupe Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

One person was ejected in the rollover crash and was hospitalized for their injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Traffic is being taken off at Guadalupe.

There was no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the closure.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

43 minutes ago

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

3 hours ago

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera folds his arms and smiles for a photo....

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

3 hours ago

A statute of a lady holding the scales of justice. She is blindfolded....

KTAR.com

Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners

A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for defrauding homeowners of $695,000.

3 hours ago

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and s...

Bailey Leasure

Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Big Bacon's restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road....

Bailey Leasure

Chicago’s Big Bacon’s restaurant coming to downtown Phoenix

Big Bacon's, a Chicago-style restaurant is opening a new location in the Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closes in Chandler due to 2-vehicle crash