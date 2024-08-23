Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

Aug 23, 2024, 4:35 AM

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera folds his arms and smiles for a photo....

Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed NAU President Dr. José Luis Cruz Rivera to the State Board of Education on Thursday. (Northern Arizona University Photo)

(Northern Arizona University Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX- Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the appointment, praising Cruz Rivera’s role in strengthening the state’s education system.

“He has been a steadfast leader for the students and faculty at NAU, and he will bring that leadership to the State Board of Education,” Hobbs said in a press release. “As a Lumberjack, I could not be more thrilled to appoint him to this position, and know that he will work tirelessly to create a public education system that ensures every Arizonan has a chance to thrive.”

RELATED STORIES

Cruz Rivera became NAU’s 17th president in 2021. Under Cruz Rivera’s leadership the university implemented new admissions and financial aid practices.

“A strong educational system, from pre-K through college and beyond, is essential to the future prosperity of the people, communities and economy of Arizona,” Cruz Rivera said.

The NAU president joins the board that holds 11 members who regulate and develop rules for primary and secondary public education in Arizona.

“I am honored to be appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Hobbs and look forward to furthering the important work of educational attainment and equity, strengthening collaborations between K-12 and higher education and ensuring students in our state have access to high-quality educational opportunities,” Cruz Rivera said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

35 minutes ago

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closes in Chandler due to 2-vehicle crash

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closed in Chandler early Friday morning due to a crash, authorities said.

2 hours ago

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

2 hours ago

A statute of a lady holding the scales of justice. She is blindfolded....

KTAR.com

Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners

A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for defrauding homeowners of $695,000.

3 hours ago

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and s...

Bailey Leasure

Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Big Bacon's restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road....

Bailey Leasure

Chicago’s Big Bacon’s restaurant coming to downtown Phoenix

Big Bacon's, a Chicago-style restaurant is opening a new location in the Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education