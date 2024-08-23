Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

PHOENIX- Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the appointment, praising Cruz Rivera’s role in strengthening the state’s education system.

“He has been a steadfast leader for the students and faculty at NAU, and he will bring that leadership to the State Board of Education,” Hobbs said in a press release. “As a Lumberjack, I could not be more thrilled to appoint him to this position, and know that he will work tirelessly to create a public education system that ensures every Arizonan has a chance to thrive.”

Cruz Rivera became NAU’s 17th president in 2021. Under Cruz Rivera’s leadership the university implemented new admissions and financial aid practices.

“A strong educational system, from pre-K through college and beyond, is essential to the future prosperity of the people, communities and economy of Arizona,” Cruz Rivera said.

The NAU president joins the board that holds 11 members who regulate and develop rules for primary and secondary public education in Arizona.

“I am honored to be appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Hobbs and look forward to furthering the important work of educational attainment and equity, strengthening collaborations between K-12 and higher education and ensuring students in our state have access to high-quality educational opportunities,” Cruz Rivera said.

