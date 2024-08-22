Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cruise will dispatch some of its trouble-ridden robotaxis to join Uber’s ride-hailing service

Aug 22, 2024, 1:43 PM

FILE - Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke gets out of a Cruise driverless taxi after a test ...

FILE - Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke gets out of a Cruise driverless taxi after a test ride in San Francisco, on Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Cruise’s trouble-ridden robotaxis are joining Uber’s ride-hailing service next year as part of a multiyear partnership bringing together two companies that once appeared poised to compete for passengers.

The alliance is the latest change in direction for Cruise since its California license to provide driverless rides was suspended in October 2023 after one of its robotaxis dragged a jaywalking pedestrian who had been struck by a human-driven vehicle across a darkened San Francisco street.

The incident spurred regulatory inquiries into Cruise and prompted its corporate parent, automaker General Motors, to tamp down its once audacious ambitions in autonomous driving.

GM had envisioned Cruise generating $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025 as its robotaxis steadily expanded beyond San Francisco and into other cities to offer a driverless alternative to the ride-hailing services operated by Uber and Lyft.

But now GM and Cruise are looking to make money by mixing the robotaxis with Uber’s human-driven cars, giving passengers the option to ask for an autonomous ride if they want. The financial details of the partnership weren’t disclosed, nor were the cities in which Uber intends to offer Cruise’s robotaxis next year.

Unless something changes, California won’t be in the mix of options because Cruise’s license remains suspended in the state.

Meanwhile, a robotaxi fleet operated by Google spinoff Waymo is expanding beyond San Francisco into cities around the Bay Area and Southern California. Earlier this week, Waymo announced its robotaxis are completing more than 100,000 paid rides per week — a number that includes its operations in Phoenix, where it has been operating for several years.

Cruise is currently operating Chevy Bolts autonomously in Phoenix and Dallas, with humans sitting behind the wheel ready to take over if something goes wrong. The Uber deal underscores Cruise’s determination to get back to the point where its robotaxis navigate the roads entirely on their own.

“Cruise is on a mission to leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life,” said Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, who is filling a void created after Cruise founder Kyle Vogt stepped down in the fallout from the California license suspension.

GM also laid off hundreds of employees in the California blowback as part of its financial belt-tightening after sustaining $5.8 billion in losses on the robotaxi service from 2021 to 2023. The Detroit automaker sustained another operating loss of $900 million on Cruise during the first half of this year, but that was down from nearly $1.2 billion at the same point last year.

Despite Cruise’s recent woes, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed confidence the ride-hailing service could get the robotaxis back on the right track.

“We believe Uber can play an important role in helping to safely and reliably introduce autonomous technology to consumers and cities around the world,” Khosrowshahi said.

United States News

Associated Press

5-year-old Utah boy dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — A 5-year-old Utah boy died when he accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a small town south of Salt Lake City on Thursday, police said. Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department told KSL-TV the boy found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house and […]

1 hour ago

COVID-19 vaccine box with a syringe leaning against the box...

Associated Press

FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines, shots should be available in days

U.S. regulators approved updated COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, shots designed to more closely target recent virus strains.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man charged in 2017 double homicide found dead at Virginia jail

A man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his girlfriend’s parents was found dead Thursday in a Virginia jail, authorities said. Fairfax County police said Nicholas Giampa, 24, was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m. in his cell at the county jail, where he had been incarcerated since 2018. Police […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A Smartmatic representative demonstrates his company's system, which has scanners and touch ...

Associated Press

Voting technology firm, conservative outlet seek favorable ruling in 2020 election defamation case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for an electronic voting company targeted by allies of former President Donald Trump with accusations of manipulating the 2020 presidential election asked a Delaware judge Thursday to rule in their favor in a defamation lawsuit against a conservative news outlet. Florida-based Smartmatic sued Newsmax in 2021, claiming the cable network’s […]

2 hours ago

People wear white during the Pleadge of Alliegence during the Democratic National Convention Thursd...

Associated Press

Female delegates at the DNC are wearing white to honor women’s suffrage on night of Harris’ speech

CHICAGO (AP) — If you think you’re seeing a lot of women wearing white during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, you don’t need to adjust your television set. There appeared to be a coordinated effort among female delegates and Democratic supporters as they arrived at the United Center on Thursday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted drug dealer whose sentence was commuted by Trump charged with domestic violence

A New York man whose 10-year prison sentence for dealing thousands of kilograms of marijuana was commuted in early 2021 by then-President Donald Trump has been arrested on domestic violence charges on Long Island. Jonathan Braun, 41, was charged Tuesday with three counts of assault on allegations he attacked his wife and her 75-year-old father […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Cruise will dispatch some of its trouble-ridden robotaxis to join Uber’s ride-hailing service