Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chicago’s Big Bacon’s restaurant coming to downtown Phoenix

Aug 23, 2024, 4:05 AM

Big Bacon's restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road....

Big Bacon's restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road. (Photo provided by Madrid Media)

(Photo provided by Madrid Media)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Big Bacon’s, a Chicago-style restaurant, is coming to the Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix.

The restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road, according to a press release.

Big Bacon’s is known for its Chicago soul food including jerk burgers, fried chicken, fried pork chop sandwiches and seafood dishes including salmon and catfish.

RELATED STORIES

The Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix is home to restaurants, art galleries and spaces, street art, bars and nightlife and apartment communities.

NAI Horizon, a commercial real estate company serving Arizona, facilitated the lease at the Roosevelt area.

“This is exciting news for Roosevelt Row,” NAI Horizon’s Jay Mininberg said. “It’s a pleasure to represent ownership and work with Big Bacon’s to welcome them to the neighborhood. I wish them much success in a part of downtown Phoenix where I know they will flourish.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

8 minutes ago

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closes in Chandler due to 2-vehicle crash

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closed in Chandler early Friday morning due to a crash, authorities said.

2 hours ago

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

2 hours ago

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera folds his arms and smiles for a photo....

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

3 hours ago

A statute of a lady holding the scales of justice. She is blindfolded....

KTAR.com

Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners

A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for defrauding homeowners of $695,000.

3 hours ago

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and s...

Bailey Leasure

Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Chicago’s Big Bacon’s restaurant coming to downtown Phoenix