PHOENIX — Big Bacon’s, a Chicago-style restaurant, is coming to the Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix.

The restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road, according to a press release.

Big Bacon’s is known for its Chicago soul food including jerk burgers, fried chicken, fried pork chop sandwiches and seafood dishes including salmon and catfish.

The Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix is home to restaurants, art galleries and spaces, street art, bars and nightlife and apartment communities.

NAI Horizon, a commercial real estate company serving Arizona, facilitated the lease at the Roosevelt area.

“This is exciting news for Roosevelt Row,” NAI Horizon’s Jay Mininberg said. “It’s a pleasure to represent ownership and work with Big Bacon’s to welcome them to the neighborhood. I wish them much success in a part of downtown Phoenix where I know they will flourish.”

