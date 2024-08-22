Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Injured Montana man survives on creek water for 5 days after motorcycle crash on mountain road

Aug 22, 2024, 1:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Montana motorcyclist who was missing for five days after crashing along an Idaho mountain highway survived by drinking creek water until he was found, authorities say.

Zachary Demoss, 24, was badly injured in the crash but “was tough enough to hold out for five days on that mountain while he’d seen people walking by, trying to holler at them,” family friend Greg Common told Boise television station KTVB. Demoss’ shouting went unanswered until Common caught sight of him while searching five days after the Aug. 11 crash.

“It was surreal that we found him,” Common said. “Something just willed me to look right and there he was, laying right there by the river.”

Demoss had been riding his 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle along Highway 12 with two other people. After the other travelers saw his motorcycle parked on the side of the highway, they stopped at the next turnout a few miles down the road to wait for him.

Demoss never arrived, so his companions went back to check on him, stopping at the trailhead where they had last seen his bike. Neither Demoss nor his motorcycle was there.

Aly Phan, one of the motorcycle riders, later wrote on Facebook that Demoss was the most experienced rider in the group. Phan and the other biker decided Demoss hadn’t seen them pass him, and they assumed he had likely assumed they were missing and had turned back himself to look for them.

“We were low on gas and our back tire was starting to show threads so we couldn’t go further back down the highway to where we came from to search further without getting in a wreck or broke down,” Phan wrote.

After waiting for two hours at the trailhead and leaving a large note in the gravel of the pullout, they decided to continue ahead to the group’s next planned stop in Lolo, Montana.

They stopped at the first gas station and checked with every person they could, asking if anyone had seen a motorcyclist fitting Demoss’ description. They called his cellphone and checked with other friends and family members, and they had a friend come with a truck so they could begin searching along the pass. They searched until 4 a.m. but found no sign of Demoss.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the missing man on Aug. 12. It used drones and a helicopter to search by air while deputies looked on foot along a 99-mile (160-kilometer) stretch of road. They also checked road condition cameras and worked with Demoss’ cellphone company to see if his phone was connecting to any towers in the region. They made plans to have divers check deep sections of the river where it runs alongside the highway.

But after finding no sign of the man over the next few days, the sheriff’s office said it would begin to scale back search efforts.

Still, Demoss’ family and friends continued to search on foot, walking for miles while scouring the roadside.

On the fifth day of the search, Common spotted him near a campground. Demoss was conscious but badly injured and had been drinking water from a creek to stay alive. Common used an emergency satellite communicator to send an SOS message, and first responders soon arrived to take Demoss by air ambulance to a hospital.

Demoss’ mother, Ruth Rickenbacher, called his rescue a miracle in a Facebook post.

“He’s ALIVE!!! We were so heartbroken this entire last week as we walked mile by mile until dark only to end the day on defeat,” Rickenbacher wrote. “His dad and I never stopped believing he would be found in any other way than alive. My son is just one of those men that have true grit.”

Demoss sustained multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung and several other injuries, Rickenbacher wrote, saying “it’s like he was shaken like a rag doll.”

Recovery will take a while, she said, thanking well-wishers for contributing to a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover his medical bills.

United States News

A fake watermelon, used to disguised a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by U.S. ...

Associated Press

Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at US-Mexico border in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The methamphetamine, valued at more than $5 million, was found Aug. 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man with a bloody head arrested after refusing to exit a plane at Miami airport, police say

MIAMI (AP) — A Las Vegas couple was removed from a plane and arrested at Miami International Airport after other passengers complained about the man’s bleeding head following a hair transplant surgery, the couple said. The 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman had already boarded an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas on Tuesday when flight […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

$1M verdict for teen, already a victim when she was assaulted by an officer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenager who was already a victim of sexual assault when a city police offer with a history of misconduct complaints continued the abuse — pretending to be a friend and mentor before eventually assaulting her himself. The verdict came Wednesday after […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan girl, 14, and 17-year-old boyfriend charged as adults in plot to kill her mother

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old Detroit-area girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been charged as adults in a plot to kill the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old is accused of of entering the family’s Eastpointe home through an opened door in July and trying to strangle the mother while she slept, the Macomb County prosecutor’s […]

53 minutes ago

Dealers conduct a game of craps at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 21, 2024....

Associated Press

Atlantic City casino earnings declined by 1.3% in 2nd quarter of 2024

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and two internet-only gambling entities saw their collective earnings decline by 1.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier, state gambling regulators said Thursday. Figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos and two […]

59 minutes ago

A precinct worker walks outside a voting location during the Arizona primary election, Tuesday, Jul...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican push that could block more than 41,000 Arizona voters from casting ballots for president in the state that Democratic President Joe Biden won by less than 11,000 votes four years ago. But in a 5-4 order, the high court allowed some enforcement of regulations […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Injured Montana man survives on creek water for 5 days after motorcycle crash on mountain road