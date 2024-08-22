Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Sword, bullhorn stolen from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino’s St. John’s University office

Aug 22, 2024, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Two thieves swiped a ceremonial sword and a bullhorn from the office of St. John’s University Coach Rick Pitino, a spokesperson for the Catholic institution in the New York City borough of Queens said Thursday.

Brian Browne said the theft happened Tuesday night shortly before 8 p.m. at the athletics department offices, which are located in the floors above the hardwood at Carnesecca Arena, where Pitino’s Red Storm play.

He said the police investigation is ongoing, and it is not immediately clear if other items were stolen from the Hall of Fame coach’s office or other parts of the building.

Police said in a statement that the two men somehow gained entry “without authorization” and removed a number of items before fleeing on a moped heading westbound on Union Turnpike.

The department declined to elaborate. But it also released surveillance footage Thursday showing the two walking down a hallway in the building, with one carrying the stolen sword and the other holding the bullhorn.

Born in New York City and raised on Long Island, Pitino was hired by St. John’s last year with the hopes of restoring a once storied Big East program that had its heyday in the 1980s but has been mired in mediocrity for more than two decades.

The Hall of Fame coach won NCAA championships at Kentucky in 1996 and Louisville in 2013, but the title at Louisville was vacated for NCAA violations,

Another NCAA case related to the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting led to Pitino being fired by Louisville in 2017, though the NCAA eventually exonerated Pitino.

Before arriving at St. John’s, the 71-year-old coached three seasons at Iona, a small Catholic school in New Rochelle, just north of New York City.

Pitino was also head coach for the NBA’s New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Boston University in Massachusetts, Providence College in Rhode Island and Panathinaikos, a professional team in Athens, Greece.

