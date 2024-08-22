Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Democrats Mark Kelly, Gabrielle Giffords, Ruben Gallego to speak as convention wraps

Aug 22, 2024, 11:47 AM

From left, Sen. Mark Kelly, his wife and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Democratic presidential candid...

From left, Sen. Mark Kelly, his wife and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, her running mate Tim Walz and Rep. Ruben Gallego appear at an Aug. 9, 2024, rally in Glendale. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The swing state of Arizona will continue to bask in the spotlight of the Democratic National Convention on its final day, with three more speakers.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, his wife and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and Rep. Ruben Gallego, who hopes to join Kelly in the Senate, are on the DNC speaker schedule for Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

All three joined Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz onstage earlier this month during a campaign rally in Glendale.

The convention will conclude with the current vice president’s nomination acceptance speech.

Who are the Arizona DNC speakers for Day 4?

Kelly, a finalist for the vice presidential slot on the ticket, was revealed earlier this week as one of the campaign’s “trusted messengers” from battleground states to speak at some point in the convention.

RELATED STORIES

Giffords was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011 and has become a high-profile gun control advocate, with her husband’s support.

“I’m thrilled to address the nation later tonight at the @DemConvention ahead of one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes,” Giffords said Thursday morning in a post on X.

Gallego is the Democratic nominee for the seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who didn’t seek reelection. He is facing Republican Kari Lake in the November general election in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.

What other Arizonans have taken their turns in convention spotlight?

Kelly, Giffords and Gallego follow a handful of other Grand Canyon State representatives into the convention spotlight.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Deja Foxx, a 23-year-old social media activist and strategist from Tucson, addressed the crowd on Monday.

The same night, Valley trade union members Ryan Ahern and Dutch Martinez were livestreamed onto the arena’s video screen for a spot on the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in manufacturing.

Mesa Mayor John Giles took the stage Tuesday night, one of several Republican convention speakers who are endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket.

Also Tuesday, Stephanie Grisham, who spent time with Donald Trump’s administration after previously working as a spokesperson for several Arizona officials, gave a speech on why she is endorsing Harris over her former boss in the 2024 presidential race.

