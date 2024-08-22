Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Excavator buried under rocks at Massachusetts quarry prompts emergency response

Aug 22, 2024, 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STERLING, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters and other rescue agencies responded to the scene of an excavator buried under rocks and boulders at a quarry site in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to aerial video footage from local news stations.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the excavator at the site in Sterling, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

The Sterling Fire Department posted online that it and other agencies were working at an “active” scene off Chocksett Road, where the quarry was located.

“Please avoid the area. There is no safety threat to the public,” the department said. No further information was was released. An email seeking further information was sent to the department.

Onyx Corporation, a demolition and excavation company that operates a quarry site on Chocksett Road, posted online that it has closed all locations from Thursday through the weekend, saying it will resume business on Monday.

A man reached at a business number associated with the quarry said “I have nothing at this time,” when contacted by The Associated Press.

An email seeking information was sent to the company.

In February 2018, Onyx announced its new quarry location on Chocksett Road.

“Whether you be a small landscaper or heavy civil contractor, we have the locations and expertise to provide you with all your sand or aggregate needs,” the company posted online at the time.

The company posted in January that it transforms hunks of rocks into aggregate materials that are used for roads, drainage, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.

United States News

FILE - Thanksgiving holiday skiers descend near the North Ridge Quad chairlift, Nov. 24, 2023, at K...

Associated Press

Powdr to sell Vermont’s Killington, the largest mountain resort in New England

Powdr Corp., which owns multiple ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, is selling Vermont’s Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, the largest mountain resort in New England, to a group of local passholders, the company said Thursday. Powdr also said it plans to list three other resorts for sale in the coming weeks: Eldora, in […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and intense calls for police reform. Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of […]

18 minutes ago

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

Chicago police say they’re ready for final day of protests at DNC following night of no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Thursday that they are not changing any of their tactics and are ready for a final night of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Democratic National Convention, after a peaceful march that resulted in no injuries or arrests. On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

What to know about Labor Day and its history

DALLAS (AP) — From barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark Labor Day — the federal holiday celebrating the American worker — by finding ways to relax. This year is the 130th anniversary of the holiday, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September. While actions by unions […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)Cre...

Associated Press

NTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi

DETROIT (AP) — A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it’s sending a team of investigators from the Office of Highway Safety mainly to look into fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman were charged with manslaughter in western New York on Thursday after they left their 3-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled, authorities said. Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, both 19, were at a home in Rochester on Aug. 3 […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Excavator buried under rocks at Massachusetts quarry prompts emergency response