Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 people sentenced in Arizona fentanyl and methamphetamine case

Aug 22, 2024, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Pima County drug trafficking case leads to 3 arrests...

Francisco Abril, Gloria Ortiz and David Rivera were sentenced in a fentanyl and methamphetamine case, authorities said. (Photos via Arizona Attorney General's Office)

(Photos via Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people connected to a Pima County drug trafficking case have been sentenced, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The suspect with the lengthiest sentence was Francisco Abril, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Abril faces 4.5 years in prison, followed by three years of probation upon his release. He pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to possess a dangerous drug for sale.

Prosecutors said Abril ran an illegal enterprise to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl pills in the Tucson area.

Not only did he sell the illicit drugs, but he also stored a handgun in the attic crawlspace in one of his children’s bedrooms, prosecutors said.

Prior convictions made it unlawful for him to own a gun.

RELATED STORIES

The two other people sentenced in relation in this case include Gloria Ortiz and David Rivera, his customer.

Ortiz shared two children with Abril and sometimes lived in the home with them, prosecutors said. She pleaded guilty for endangering her children by allowing them to be in a place with access to fentanyl pills. She will be on probation for three years, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, investigators observed Rivera buying drugs from Abril’s residence.

Rivera later pleaded guilty to attempted possession of 600 fentanyl pills. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon despite being a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced Rivera to six months in prison followed by three years of probation upon his release.

Attorney General Kris Mayes said she’s happy her office held the three accountable.

“The defendants showed a reckless disregard for the safety of children and the community,” Mayes said in a news release. “My office remains committed to fighting drug trafficking to protect all Arizonans.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego order food at Cocina Adamex on Aug. 9, 202...

Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego: ‘No sane politician’ can think immigration system isn’t broken

While Republican Donald Trump toured the border in Arizona on Thursday, Rep. Ruben Gallego spoke from Chicago about immigration reform.

19 minutes ago

A precinct worker walks outside a voting location during the Arizona primary election, Tuesday, Jul...

Kevin Stone

US Supreme Court issues ruling on Arizona proof-of-citizenship voting law

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday about the proof-of-citizenship voting law in Arizona that doesn't put the issue to rest.

56 minutes ago

From left, Sen. Mark Kelly, his wife and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Democratic presidential candid...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Democrats Mark Kelly, Gabrielle Giffords, Ruben Gallego to speak as convention wraps

The swing state of Arizona will continue to bask in the spotlight of the Democratic National Convention on its final day, with three more speakers.

2 hours ago

Ring of Valley teens burglarized dozens of houses, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

5 teens in theft ring arrested after dozens of burglaries across Valley, police say

Around 46 burglary cases involved a ring of Valley teens, the Glendale Police Department announced in a Wednesday press conference.

5 hours ago

Tzion Maron, left, and Canyon Hartley were found safe on Aug. 22, 2024, a day after they went missi...

KTAR.com

Both children who went missing at Arizona recreation sites found safe

One of the two children who went missing Tuesday at different Arizona recreation sites was located Wednesday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Trump border trip in Cochise County set for Thursday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Security on high alert for former President Donald Trump’s trip to southern Arizona

Former President Donald Trump will take a border trip on Thursday. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said security is a top priority.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

3 people sentenced in Arizona fentanyl and methamphetamine case