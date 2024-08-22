Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, police say

Aug 22, 2024, 9:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman were charged with manslaughter in western New York on Thursday after they left their 3-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled, authorities said.

Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, both 19, were at a home in Rochester on Aug. 3 when they left their baby asleep in the attic with the dogs and went downstairs to smoke marijuana, Rochester police said in a news release.

When they returned to the attic they found that the baby, Sulamain Hawkins Jr., had been attacked by one or both dogs, police said. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After an investigation by police, child protective services and the Monroe County district attorney’s office, Hawkins and Weaver were arrested Wednesday. They were arraigned Thursday on manslaughter charges and are due back in court Aug. 27.

Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for Hawkins and Weaver.

The dogs were euthanized, police said.

United States News

Associated Press

$1M verdict for teen, already a victim when she was assaulted by an officer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenager who was already a victim of sexual assault when a city police offer with a history of misconduct complaints continued the abuse — pretending to be a friend and mentor before eventually assaulting her himself. The verdict came Wednesday after […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan girl, 14, and 17-year-old boyfriend charged as adults in plot to kill her mother

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old Detroit-area girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been charged as adults in a plot to kill the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old is accused of of entering the family’s Eastpointe home through an opened door in July and trying to strangle the mother while she slept, the Macomb County prosecutor’s […]

9 minutes ago

Dealers conduct a game of craps at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on May 21, 2024....

Associated Press

Atlantic City casino earnings declined by 1.3% in 2nd quarter of 2024

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos and two internet-only gambling entities saw their collective earnings decline by 1.3% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier, state gambling regulators said Thursday. Figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos and two […]

15 minutes ago

A precinct worker walks outside a voting location during the state's primary election, Tuesday, Jul...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects GOP push to block 41K Arizona voters but partly OKs proof of citizenship law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a Republican push that could block more than 41,000 Arizona voters from casting ballots for president in the state that Democratic President Joe Biden won by less than 11,000 votes four years ago. But in a 5-4 order, the high court allowed some enforcement of regulations […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - The Tennessee House of Representatives meets, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/M...

Associated Press

Judges dismiss suit alleging Tennessee’s political maps discriminate against communities of color

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judicial panel has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Tennessee’s U.S. House maps and those for the state Senate amount to unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. “In sum, the complaint alleges facts that are consistent with a racial gerrymander,” stated the ruling, which was issued Wednesday. “But the facts are also consistent […]

41 minutes ago

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam, left , and Duke Energy's utility operations...

Associated Press

South Carolina considers its energy future through state Senate committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate on Thursday started its homework assignment of coming up with a comprehensive bill to guide energy policy in a rapidly growing state and amid a quickly changing power- generation world. The Special Committee on South Carolina’s Energy Future plans several meetings through October. On Thursday, the committee […]

41 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, police say