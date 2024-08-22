Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure

Aug 22, 2024, 8:53 AM

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30, 1998. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reached an agreement with a credit collection company to avoid the foreclosure of their historic hotel as he runs for U.S. Senate, the resort announced Thursday.

The Republican governor’s family was set to appear in court Friday asking a judge to halt the auction of The Greenbrier, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. Whether that hearing is still planned is unclear.

The hotel came under threat of auction after JPMorgan Chase sold a longstanding loan taken out by the governor to a credit collection company, McCormick 101 — a subsidiary of Beltway Capital — which declared it to be in default. In a statement, the Justice family said it had reached an agreement with Beltway Capital to “receive a specific amount to be paid in full by October 24, 2024.”

The family said it had already secured the money, although the Justices did not specify the amount.

“Under the agreement, Beltway Capital will Beltway reserves its rights if the Justice family fails to perform,” the statement reads.

A message left with Beltway Capital wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

The auction, which had been set to occur at a courthouse Tuesday in the small city of Lewisburg, involved 60.5 acres, including the hotel and parking lot.

Justice family attorneys filed a motion this week for a preliminary injunction to try to halt the auction of The Greenbrier. They claimed that a 2014 deed of trust approved by the governor was defective because JPMorgan didn’t obtain consent from the Greenbrier Hotel Corp.’s directors or owners, and that auctioning the property violates the company’s obligation to act in “good faith and deal fairly” with the corporation.

Justice is running for U.S. Senate against Democrat Glenn Elliott, a former mayor of Wheeling. Justice, who owns dozens of companies and had a net worth estimated at $513 million by Forbes Magazine in 2021, has been accused in court cases of being late in paying millions for family business debts and fines for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines.

He began serving the first of his two terms as governor in 2017, after buying The Greenbrier out of bankruptcy in 2009. The hotel has hosted U.S. presidents, royalty and, from 2010 until 2019, a PGA Tour tournament.

Justice’s family also owns The Greenbrier Sporting Club, a private luxury community with a members-only “resort within a resort.” That property was scheduled to be auctioned off this year in an attempt by Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, to recover more than $300 million in business loans defaulted by the governor’s family, but a court battle delayed that process.

United States News

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam, left , and Duke Energy's utility operations...

Associated Press

South Carolina considers its energy future through state Senate committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate on Thursday started its homework assignment of coming up with a comprehensive bill to guide energy policy in a rapidly growing state and amid a quickly changing power- generation world. The Special Committee on South Carolina’s Energy Future plans several meetings through October. On Thursday, the committee […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame i...

Associated Press

Gun rights activists target new Massachusetts law with lawsuit and repeal effort

BOSTON (AP) — No sooner had Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping new firearms bill into law last month than gun rights activists filed a lawsuit challenging it, calling the measure an “historic attack on our civil rights.” Activists are also hoping to place a question on the 2026 ballot to repeal the law, […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Sword, bullhorn stolen from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino’s St. John’s University office

NEW YORK (AP) — Two thieves swiped a ceremonial sword and a bullhorn from the office of St. John’s University Coach Rick Pitino, a spokesperson for the Catholic institution in the New York City borough of Queens said Thursday. Brian Browne said the theft happened Tuesday night shortly before 8 p.m. at the athletics department […]

32 minutes ago

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to reporters at the Nassau County S...

Associated Press

What polling shows about Americans’ views of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, recent polls show, as allies of Donald Trump urge the independent presidential candidate to drop out and endorse the former Republican president. Kennedy’s support appears to have declined in recent polls as he struggles to find […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Police stand at the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP ...

Associated Press

State trooper who fatally shot man at hospital was justified in use of deadly force, report says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper who fatally shot a man at a psychiatric hospital in November shortly after the man killed a security guard was justified in using deadly force, the state attorney general said in a report Thursday. The trooper, Nathan Sleight, fired at John Madore on Nov. 17 after […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - Venezuela's Mariestela Vilera, left, and Daniela Larreal celebrate after won gold medal in a...

Associated Press

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies in Las Vegas at 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a five-time Olympic cyclist who competed for Venezuela over the course of a decade, has died. She was 51. Chirinos was found dead the afternoon of Aug. 15 at her home in Las Vegas after a worried friend called police for a welfare check, according to Luis Vidal, […]

48 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure