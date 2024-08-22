Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 of the 2 children who went missing at Arizona recreation sites was found safe

Aug 22, 2024, 8:18 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

Tzion Maron, left, went missing Aug. 21, 2024, at the Lava River Cave near Flagstaff, and Canyon Hartley was last seen the same night at a Grand Canyon campground. Hartley was found safe the next day, but the search continues for Maron. (Photos via Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Grand Canyon National Park)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One of the two children who went missing Tuesday at different Arizona recreation sites was located Wednesday, authorities said.

Searches were launched about six hours apart at the Lava River Cave area near Flagstaff and Grand Canyon National Park. The two sites are about 70 miles apart in northern Arizona.

The Grand Canyon search ended happily when 8-year-old Canyon Hartley was found safe at Grand Canyon Village around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, park officials announced.

He’d gone missing around midnight Tuesday from the Mather Campground, which is in Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim.

The other search continues, however. It started around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday after Tzion Maron became separated from his family at the Lava River Cave, about 20 miles northwest of Flagstaff.

Lava River Cave is a hikeable underground tunnel in Coconino National Forest, near the intersection of Forest Service Roads 171 and 245.

Tzion was last seen on foot near the cave entrance. Family members called the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office after they couldn’t find him.

He is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants and sneakers when he went missing.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Search volunteers can sign in at Fort Valley Lodge, on Snowbowl Road near Highway 180 in Flagstaff, authorities said.

