Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Wall Street’s next big test is looming with Nvidia’s profit report

Aug 21, 2024, 1:01 PM

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP P...

A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — How much hype is left in Nvidia’s stock? Anyone with an S&P 500 index fund is hoping to get an answer to that weighty question next week

Nvidia has ridden Wall Street’s mania around artificial intelligence to become one of the stock market’s most massive companies, with a total value topping $3 trillion. Real money has backed the rise, and tech companies keep gobbling up Nvidia’s chips to train their AI models.

When Nvidia reports its latest quarterly results on Wednesday, analysts are looking for its revenue to have surged to $28.65 billion in the spring, up 112% from a year earlier. That would tower over the 5% growth in revenue that S&P 500 companies overall are likely to deliver for the quarter, according to FactSet.

The problem, critics say, is such stellar growth has set off too much euphoria among investors. Through the year’s first six months, Nvidia’s stock soared nearly 150%. At that point, the stock was trading at a little more than 100 times the company’s earnings over the prior 12 months. That’s much more expensive than it’s been historically and than the S&P 500 in general.

Combined with Nvidia’s big size, the blistering performance meant the chip company accounted for nearly 30% of the S&P 500’s total return for the first six months of the year. All that from just one of the 500 companies in the index, or 0.2% of its membership.

Such outsized heft showed its downside this summer, when Nvidia’s stock tumbled 27% from a peak in late June into early August. Wall Street worried that Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks had simply grown too expensive in a runup reminiscent of the 1990s tech boom, even with the caveat that they were making much more in profit than any dot-com was in the late 20th century.

Nvidia’s slide helped drag the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from its all-time high set last month. On some days, the S&P 500 fell even though the majority of stocks across Wall Street were rising. Drops for Nvidia and other influential Big Tech stocks on those days simply overwhelmed everything else.

The drops wrung out “some of the excesses” after traders crowded into bets on Nvidia and a handful of other Big Tech stocks, according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Nvidia’s earnings report next week could show how much, if any, excess may be left. A good performance by Nvidia does not guarantee more gains for the stock. Just look at what happened with the parent company of Google earlier this reporting season.

Alphabet ‘s stock dropped even though it delivered both profit and revenue that topped analysts’ forecasts, a signal of just how difficult it would be for its stock to rally further.

That’s why, even when the market’s eye was on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech on Friday about interest rates, its mind was on Nvidia’s upcoming report, according to Bank of America strategists led by Ohsung Kwon.

United States News

Associated Press

Excavator buried under rocks at Massachusetts quarry prompts emergency response

STERLING, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters and other rescue agencies responded to the scene of an excavator buried under rocks and boulders at a quarry site in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to aerial video footage from local news stations. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the excavator at the site in Sterling, about 40 […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

What to know about Labor Day and its history

DALLAS (AP) — From barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark Labor Day — the federal holiday celebrating the American worker — by finding ways to relax. This year is the 130th anniversary of the holiday, which is celebrated on the first Monday of September. While actions by unions […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - A Tesla logo is shown on Feb. 27, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)Cre...

Associated Press

NTSB sends team to investigate California crash and lithium-ion battery fire involving a Tesla Semi

DETROIT (AP) — A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it’s sending a team of investigators from the Office of Highway Safety mainly to look into fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries. […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

3-month-old baby is fatally mauled by dogs in attic while parents smoked pot, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman were charged with manslaughter in western New York on Thursday after they left their 3-month-old baby alone in an attic with two dogs and the child was fatally mauled, authorities said. Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, both 19, were at a home in Rochester on Aug. 3 […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30...

Associated Press

Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has reached an agreement with a credit collection company to avoid the foreclosure of their historic hotel as he runs for U.S. Senate, the resort announced Thursday. The Republican governor’s family was set to appear in court Friday asking a judge to halt […]

52 minutes ago

FILE - Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV, is seen on Jan. 16, 2019, in Detroit...

Associated Press

US closes one of 2 probes into behavior of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicles after recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have closed one of two investigations into the performance of vehicles from General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit after the company agreed to do a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the probe began in December of 2022 […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Wall Street’s next big test is looming with Nvidia’s profit report