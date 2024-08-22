Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition

Aug 21, 2024, 8:03 PM

Melinda Devine Silver Alert...

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for Melinda Devine. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition on Wednesday.

Melinda Devine went missing around 3 p.m. after leaving on foot the area of 48th Street and Warner Road in Phoenix.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan shorts, eyeglasses and carrying a red bag or purse. She is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Devine has a medical condition that can cause her to appear confused.

The Phoenix Police ask that anyone who may know of her whereabouts to contact them at (602) 534-2121 or at their after hours number (602) 262-6141.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Goodyear Police arrested two teenagers Tuesday following a stolen vehicle pursuit and an officer-re...

KTAR.com

Two teenagers arrested following Goodyear Police pursuit and shooting

Goodyear Police officers were involved a shooting Tuesday that led to two teenagers being arrested, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a two-car crash in east Phoenix on Wedn...

KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized with serious injuries from crash in east Phoenix

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a two-car crash in east Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A driver was arrested outside of Phoenix after an Arizona trooper found over 50 pounds of fentanyl ...

Bailey Leasure

Driver arrested after seizure of over 50 pounds of fentanyl

A driver was arrested last week after an Arizona DPS trooper found over 50 pounds of fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.

6 hours ago

File photo of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs walking in front of U.S. an Arizona flags....

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters will play key role in deciding presidency, control of Congress

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants her state's voters to know they will play a large role in determining which party controls the levers of power in the U.S.

7 hours ago

A burned tree that has fallen over from a wildfire....

KTAR.com

McDowell Mountain Regional Park’s wildfire progress stopped

Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera photo shows a crash on Loop 202 in west Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in west Phoenix after crash

A crash backed up traffic on the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition