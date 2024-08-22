PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition on Wednesday.

Melinda Devine went missing around 3 p.m. after leaving on foot the area of 48th Street and Warner Road in Phoenix.

She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan shorts, eyeglasses and carrying a red bag or purse. She is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Devine has a medical condition that can cause her to appear confused.

The Phoenix Police ask that anyone who may know of her whereabouts to contact them at (602) 534-2121 or at their after hours number (602) 262-6141.

