Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

PBS’ Judy Woodruff apologizes for an on-air remark about peace talks in Israel

Aug 21, 2024, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Veteran PBS correspondent Judy Woodruff apologized on Wednesday for comments she had made on the air regarding former President Donald Trump and negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Woodruff, during PBS’ Democratic national convention coverage on Monday, repeated a story she had read in Axios and Reuters that Trump had allegedly been encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put off peace talks until after the U.S. election in the belief that a deal could help Democrat Kamala Harris’ campaign.

But Woodruff said in a post on X Wednesday that she had not seen later reporting that the story had been denied by the Trump campaign and Israel. She said her remarks had not been based on any original reporting on her part.

“This was a mistake, and I apologize for it,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff’s long career in journalism has included time at CNN and NBC News. She was host of PBS’ “NewsHour” between 2013 and 2022, before stepping down for a reporting project.

United States News

FILE - Mourners visit a make-shift memorial to honor the victims and survivors of a human smuggling...

Associated Press

Arrests in fatal Texas smuggling attempt climb 2 years after 53 migrants died in tractor trailer

Arrests following the 2022 deaths of 53 migrants in Texas who were left in a sweltering tractor-trailer have climbed to more than a dozen, and now stretch to Central America, following years of investigations into the deadliest smuggling attempt from the U.S.-Mexico border. Guatemalan officials announced the arrests of seven people accused of helping smuggle […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks at the Democratic National Conventiony, Aug. 20, 2024...

Associated Press

Harris’ family members are popping up around Chicago this week during the DNC. Here’s who’s who

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamala Harris has a husband, Doug Emhoff, who could make history as America’s first gentleman spouse. Two stepchildren who call her “Momala.” A politically connected sister who is a top adviser and sounding board. A brother-in-law who temporarily stepped away from a top private sector gig to help elect her. A niece […]

1 hour ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray answers questions during an interview, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in B...

Associated Press

From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats ‘all at once’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The country is facing heightened threats from many corners at a time when law enforcement agencies are struggling, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an exclusive interview, adding that he is “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all […]

1 hour ago

Mannika Hopkins talks with her fourth graders on the first day of school at Greenville Elementary i...

Associated Press

School choice and a history of segregation collide as one Florida county shutters its rural schools

MADISON, Fla. (AP) — Tens of thousands of students have left Florida’s public schools in recent years amid an explosive expansion in school choice. Now, districts large and small are grappling with the harsh financial realities of empty seats in aging classrooms. As some districts are being forced to close schools, administrators are facing another […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Campaign buttons urging Alaskans to repeal ranked choice voting sit on a picnic table at the...

Associated Press

Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in case seeking to keep ranked vote repeal measure off ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court is set to hear a case Thursday that will decide whether a measure to repeal the state’s new open primary and ranked choice general election system will remain on the November ballot. The parties arguing the case in Anchorage are seeking a ruling from the state’s high […]

1 hour ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a ca...

Associated Press

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s fourth and final day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention will kick off its fourth and final night on Thursday. After a week of Democrats’ most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination during a speech in which she is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

PBS’ Judy Woodruff apologizes for an on-air remark about peace talks in Israel