Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County judge died from heart attack during vacation

Aug 22, 2024, 4:35 AM

Justice of the Peace Frank J. Conti photo...

Justice of the Peace Frank J. Conti died from a heart attack during a vacation in Canada. (Maricopa County Justice Courts Photo)

(Maricopa County Justice Courts Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A longtime Maricopa County judge died after having a heart attack while on vacation, the Maricopa County Justice Courts announced on Wednesday.

Justice of the Peace Frank J. Conti, suffered a fatal heart attack during a vacation in Banff, Canada this week.

“We all knew we could count on Frank whenever necessary. The leadership at his court was outstanding,” Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman said in a press release. “This is a terrible tragedy not only for his home family but also for his court family.”

Conti was 61 years old and is survived by his two sons and his former wife.

No funeral arrangements have been set.

Conti was a licensed Arizona attorney since 1990 and was first elected in 2008 to the Dreamy Draw Justice Precinct of North Phoenix. He was re-elected three times and did not have an opponent in this year’s general election.

A Judge Pro Tempore will work in the interim while the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors evaluate the replacement process in the next few weeks.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trump border trip in Cochise County set for Thursday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Security on high alert for former President Donald Trump’s trip to southern Arizona

Former President Donald Trump will take a border trip on Thursday. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said security is a top priority.

42 minutes ago

Mugshot of Martin Martinez, a West Valley suspect who was arrested after a barricade situation in C...

KTAR.com

West Valley suspect arrested after barricade situation in Casa Grande

A West Valley suspect in an attempted homicide case was arrested Wednesday after a barricade situation in Casa Grande.

3 hours ago

The first I-10 Broadway Curve collector-distributor road opened on Aug. 19, 2024....

KTAR.com

Drivers should think of new CD road alongside I-10 Broadway Curve as extended exit ramp

Drivers confused by the new Interstate 10 Broadway Curve collector-distributor road should think of it as an extended off-ramp.

4 hours ago

Barrow Neurological Institute is launching a study to determine if long COVID is a risk factor for ...

Bailey Leasure

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to study if COVID increases the risk for Alzheimer’s

Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix is launching a study to determine if long COVID is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease.

4 hours ago

Melinda Devine Silver Alert...

Associated Press

Silver Alert issued for 56-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 56-year-old Melinda Devine who went missing in Phoenix on Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Goodyear Police arrested two teenagers Tuesday following a stolen vehicle pursuit and an officer-re...

KTAR.com

Two teenagers arrested following Goodyear Police pursuit and shooting

Goodyear Police officers were involved a shooting Tuesday that led to two teenagers being arrested, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Maricopa County judge died from heart attack during vacation