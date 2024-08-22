Maricopa County judge died from heart attack during vacation

PHOENIX – A longtime Maricopa County judge died after having a heart attack while on vacation, the Maricopa County Justice Courts announced on Wednesday.

Justice of the Peace Frank J. Conti, suffered a fatal heart attack during a vacation in Banff, Canada this week.

“We all knew we could count on Frank whenever necessary. The leadership at his court was outstanding,” Presiding Justice of the Peace Anna Huberman said in a press release. “This is a terrible tragedy not only for his home family but also for his court family.”

Conti was 61 years old and is survived by his two sons and his former wife.

No funeral arrangements have been set.

Conti was a licensed Arizona attorney since 1990 and was first elected in 2008 to the Dreamy Draw Justice Precinct of North Phoenix. He was re-elected three times and did not have an opponent in this year’s general election.

A Judge Pro Tempore will work in the interim while the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors evaluate the replacement process in the next few weeks.

