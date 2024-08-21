PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a two-car crash in east Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to the crash near McDowell Road and State Route 143 around 1:15 p.m.

Aid was provided to the woman, whose serious injuries are non-life-threatening.

Authorities announced shortly before 2:30 p.m. that McDowell Road would be closed in both directions between 48th Street and State Route 143 as crews cleared the incident. The roadway had been cleared by 3:21 p.m.

McDowell road has been re-opened for traffic. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 21, 2024

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.