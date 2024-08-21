Close
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries from crash in east Phoenix

Aug 21, 2024, 4:55 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a two-car crash in east Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to the crash near McDowell Road and State Route 143 around 1:15 p.m.

Aid was provided to the woman, whose serious injuries are non-life-threatening.

Authorities announced shortly before 2:30 p.m. that McDowell Road would be closed in both directions between 48th Street and State Route 143 as crews cleared the incident. The roadway had been cleared by 3:21 p.m.

No other information was available.

Blurry file photo of a Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at night. One man was killed and another w...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix

One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.

5 hours ago

