Woman hospitalized with serious injuries from crash in east Phoenix
Aug 21, 2024, 4:55 PM
(Phoenix Police Department photo)
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a two-car crash in east Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
Phoenix police responded to the crash near McDowell Road and State Route 143 around 1:15 p.m.
Aid was provided to the woman, whose serious injuries are non-life-threatening.
Authorities announced shortly before 2:30 p.m. that McDowell Road would be closed in both directions between 48th Street and State Route 143 as crews cleared the incident. The roadway had been cleared by 3:21 p.m.
McDowell road has been re-opened for traffic.
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 21, 2024
No other information was available.
