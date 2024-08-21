Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill

Aug 21, 2024, 1:31 PM

CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a stree...

CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a street closed due to an 18 wheeler losing part of its load, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 in Oxford, Miss. (Oxford Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Oxford Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.

“Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”

United States News

FILE - Water flows from a water fountain in Concord, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Jim C...

Associated Press

U.S. government report says fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children. The report, based on an analyses of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that […]

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Joe Biden to New Hampshire voters agrees to pay $1 million fine

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A company that sent deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice agreed Wednesday to pay a $1 million fine, federal regulators said. Lingo Telecom, the voice service provider that transmitted the robocalls, agreed to the settlement to resolve enforcement action taken by the […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

‘The fever is breaking’: DeSantis-backed school board candidates fall short in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign to expand his conservative education agenda in Florida schools didn’t quite go the way he wanted on Tuesday. Of the 23 school board candidates that DeSantis endorsed this cycle, preliminary results show more of them appeared to lose their election races than win them. Unofficial vote tallies […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned into a boisterous dance party Tuesday, with each delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a fitting song. The musical nods spun by DJ Cassidy were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk song about Boston. Kansas picked a song […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Committee says lack of communication, training led to thousands of dropped cases by Houston police

HOUSTON (AP) — A breakdown in communication, a lack of training, inconsistent protocols and an ineffective records management system were some of the reasons that led to Houston police dropping more than 268,000 cases over nearly the past decade, a committee said Wednesday. The cases, whose existence was made public earlier this year, were never […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Ohio Secretary of State and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Frank LaRose speaks to supp...

Associated Press

Ohio identifies 597 noncitizens who voted or registered in recent elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief on Wednesday referred for possible prosecution 597 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot in a recent election — a higher number than he normally finds but still a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill