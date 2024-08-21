Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Subadult loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean in Florida after rehabilitation

Aug 21, 2024, 9:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rehabilitated sea turtle was released back into the Atlantic Ocean from a Florida beach Wednesday morning.

Willow, a subadult loggerhead, was set free in the area behind the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, officials said.

“The best part of my job is to actually come down here on the beach and see these very valuable animals being returned back into the population,” Loggerhead Marinelife Center chief science officer Dr. Heather Barron said.

Willow was brought to the center on June 25 after sea turtles to be malnourished, fatigued and encrusted in barnacles.

“So we got her on antibiotics, pain medications, iron and nutritional supplements and have corrected her anemia,” Barron said. “And now she’s feeling very feisty.”

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was established in 1983 as a sea turtle research, rehabilitation, education and conservation center. The center promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles.

United States News

FILE - Water flows from a water fountain in Concord, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Jim C...

Associated Press

U.S. government report says fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children. The report, based on an analyses of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Company that sent AI calls mimicking Joe Biden to New Hampshire voters agrees to pay $1 million fine

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A company that sent deceptive calls to New Hampshire voters using artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice agreed Wednesday to pay a $1 million fine, federal regulators said. Lingo Telecom, the voice service provider that transmitted the robocalls, agreed to the settlement to resolve enforcement action taken by the […]

41 minutes ago

CORRECTS STATE TO MISS. NOT MASS. This image provided by the Oxford Police Department shows a stree...

Associated Press

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer. The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi. The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while. “Please […]

55 minutes ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

‘The fever is breaking’: DeSantis-backed school board candidates fall short in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign to expand his conservative education agenda in Florida schools didn’t quite go the way he wanted on Tuesday. Of the 23 school board candidates that DeSantis endorsed this cycle, preliminary results show more of them appeared to lose their election races than win them. Unofficial vote tallies […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned into a boisterous dance party Tuesday, with each delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a fitting song. The musical nods spun by DJ Cassidy were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk song about Boston. Kansas picked a song […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Committee says lack of communication, training led to thousands of dropped cases by Houston police

HOUSTON (AP) — A breakdown in communication, a lack of training, inconsistent protocols and an ineffective records management system were some of the reasons that led to Houston police dropping more than 268,000 cases over nearly the past decade, a committee said Wednesday. The cases, whose existence was made public earlier this year, were never […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Subadult loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean in Florida after rehabilitation