PHOENIX – Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Wednesday afternoon, the department reported that an air attack has been ordered and Superstition Crew is working to slow the fires spread by working the fire edges.

🔥 Resources are responding to the #McDowellFire. Updates will be provided here once we have confirmed the information. Air attack has been ordered. Superstition Crew is working the fires edge and conducting firing operations to slow the fires spread. Engines from both the State… pic.twitter.com/CoBw44xJdw — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) August 21, 2024

The park is currently closed due to the McDowell Fire, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.

No other details were made available.

