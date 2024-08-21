Close
ARIZONA NEWS

McDowell Mountain Regional Park closed due to wildfire, crews responding

Aug 21, 2024, 2:42 PM

Map of McDowell...

The McDowell Mountain Regional Park is closed due to a wildfire. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Wednesday afternoon, the department reported that an air attack has been ordered and Superstition Crew is working to slow the fires spread by working the fire edges.

The park is currently closed due to the McDowell Fire, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.

No other details were made available.

